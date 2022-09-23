Little Zion Baptist Church has a new pastor and he’s hoping to lead the congregation to think outside the box and work outside building.
Josh Miller became pastor of the church at 7151 New Glendale Road in Glendale this past June. Also a special education teacher at John Hardin High School and a basketball coach, Miller said he knew from a young age he was called to be the ministry.
“I think I was about 11 years old when he told me he was leading me in the direction to preach,” Miller said. “It’s something that I’ve always felt led to do. To be able to pastor people, that’s an amazing feeling.”
Miller said the church, which generally has between 35 and 40 congregation members on Sunday morning, is a multigenerational church with members from babies up to seniors.
Miller, 33, said the congregation has a lot of senior members. Although he thinks of himself as having an old soul, he wasn’t sure how important his age would be to older members.
“When I interviewed for the job and came here for the first Sunday to preach, they didn’t tell a lot of the senior members my age because they weren’t sure how’d they react to me,” he said. “But once we came, it started feeling like home, and people were so warm, welcoming and inviting to us. I don’t think age has played a part in the decision or in my leadership.”
He said he is a very mission-minded pastor.
“Jesus spent about 80% of his ministry outside the four walls of the church,” he said.
Although Miller said he hopes to grow the membership further, having a smaller, close-knit group does have its benefits.
“I grew up in a small church similar to this one, and everybody knew each other,” he said. “Everybody was willing to lend a helping hand. It’s just that family atmosphere, that closeness that brings us together.”
Miller said he feels church isn’t meant to be endured, but instead, enjoyed. He wants the church to be an oasis of hope for members and a reprieve from trials and tribulations in their everyday lives.
“The world will beat you up for about six days,” he said. “We want this to be a place where you can come, have some hope and have something to fight with when you go back out into the world.
Miller hopes to minister to the whole person, giving the congregation the spiritual tools to think for themselves.
“We want you to connect with God in a way that, even if the church doors are closed or if I’m not preaching, you have that relationship already established.”
Miller credited his wife of three years, Courtney, for being a strong support system for him. The two have a 2-year-old daughter, Kinleigh, and Miller said his first ministry is always the family’s home.
He said God thinks, moves and works outside the box, and that’s an important concept he wants to convey to his congregation.
“We want you to come experience Jesus in a new way,” he said. “It’s the same Jesus, but a new way of experiencing him. You may have kind of boxed God in, but God cannot be limited to a box.”
He wants to be innovative in his approach without compromising the message of the Gospel.
“I don’t believe that, in this generation, which is an iPad generation, you can attract them with VHS,” he said. “You’ve got to be willing to go outside of the box and teach people, show people, that there is a God who thinks and moves outside of the box.”
