Because COVID-19 has hit Kentucky’s black community disproportionately hard, some local pastors have voiced their desire for additional centralized testing sites to accommodate neighborhoods they serve.
In late April, Kroger sponsored Daviess County’s first free drive-thru testing site that was open to the public. For three days, testing took place at Owensboro Community & Technical College on New Hartford Road.
Also, Green River District Health Department offered its first drive-thru testing at that site.
But OCTC’s campus is outside city limits, said the Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, who leads Pleasant Point Baptist Church and the local NAACP chapter. Driving out to the college may be a barrier for people in the black community who want to be tested.
Testing is important for that demographic, Randolph said. She encourages members of her church, many of whom are seniors or have underlying health issues, to be tested.
“(COVID-19) affects blacks at a higher rate than it does whites,” Randolph said.
State statistics show members of the black community make up more than 17% of virus deaths. Yet blacks are only 8% of the state’s population.
Gov. Andy Beshear often uses that information to draw attention to the disparity and inequality that community suffers.
Randolph fears local blacks aren’t being tested at high enough rates for health officials to know that population’s full extent of infection.
On May 7, a group of black pastors met with Clay Horton, Green River District Health Department public health director, and Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly via Zoom. During the meeting, the pastors expressed concern about accessibility to testing sites and suggested other locations, such as the Sportscenter, which would be easier for inner city residents to access.
“It would reach a great number of people if it was there,” Randolph said.
Horton said the pastors’ comments proved valuable. As a result, GRDHD will take its mobile unit to the parking lot of the Dugan Best Recreation Center, 1530 McJohnson Ave. on June 18.
“So far, we have set up mobile sites in Fordsville, Centertown and twice at the Henderson Housing Authority,” Horton said. “There are a number of potential sites we are still looking at and are planning to serve in the coming weeks.”
Horton said the health department has the capacity to administer 300 tests per week in its seven-county region.
“That’s been adequate,” he said. “We haven’t had people wanting more.”
To schedule an appointment for free COVID-19 testing through the GRDHD, go to https://healthdepartment.org and follow the COVID-19 test prompts.
Residents must preregister to be tested.
On Tuesday and June 16, curbside testing will be offered at clinic locations in McLean and Ohio counties.
Curbside testing will be offered at clinic locations in Daviess and Hancock counties Wednesday and June 17.
People with symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call their health-care providers.
Residents who believe they have been in contact with someone infected with the virus are urged to be tested, whether they have symptoms or not.
With the state reopening its economy, testing is important, Horton said. It identifies infected residents and allows the health department to provide those individuals with essential instructions that can reduce the virus’ spread.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
