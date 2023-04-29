The Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge will be discussed at Tuesday’s Daviess County Audubon Society meeting.
Nancy Gehlhausen, a founding member of Friends of the Patoka River NWR and its current secretary, will talk about this “gem of Southwest Indiana” at 7 p.m. May 2 at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St.
Established in 1994 as the 502nd national wildlife refuge in the country, the Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge and Management Area is in Pike and Gibson counties in Indiana. The refuge is over 10,000 non-contiguous acres and has an acquisition area of 22,472. The boundary stretches for 20 miles along the lower third of the 162-mile-long Patoka River. The refuge includes bottomland, wetland habitat, forests and grasslands.
Gehlhausen is a retired French teacher who has spent many hours volunteering at the refuge maintaining trails, doing invasive species control, weeding gardens, organizing programs for the public and working on grants for various projects.
