Members of the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police were shown support by Republican lawmakers during the organization’s Spring Board Meeting on Saturday at the Owensboro Convention Center.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul was joined by state representatives DJ Johnson, Scott Lewis and Suzanne Miles at the bi-annual meeting.
Paul focused his remarks on what he said is a false narrative being told about police.
“What happens if the police become so vilified that no one will join?” Paul asked.
Paul dismissed the claim that law enforcement could possibly be replaced by social workers, saying the role of law enforcement in the United States is still critical to maintain law and order.
“There are times in our community when violence has to be met with violence,” he said. “Where the deterrents, or the expectation of being met with a violent response, is what deters violence. That there are people who live amongst us who only understand that.”
Paul shared two instances in his life where intervention by police was critical to his safety.
“There have been at least two times in my career where I do believe my life has been saved by law enforcement,” he said.
He recalled a 2017 shooting at a Congressional baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia, at which he was present.
Paul described hearing an initial gunshot, followed by a burst of gunfire. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana was severely wounded, and the gunman, 68-year-old James Hodgkinson, was killed by police at the scene.
“I do appreciate what you do for me as I come into each of the communities in Kentucky, and for protecting us,” Paul said. “And I am very aware of what it is like to be shot at.”
Paul also recalled being attacked by a mob while on the way back from an event at the White House to his hotel in 2020. Paul and his wife were unable to continue by car to the hotel due to a road barrier and began walking the two blocks remaining when the mob appeared, he said.
“The mob surrounded us,” Paul said. “It was 10 or 15 people, then it was 30, then it was 100.”
Paul said that there were three police officers on the corner who tried to prevent the situation from escalating.
Paul said that while there are still things that need to be fixed with the criminal justice system, he believes if an individual acts with the intent to kill, then there should be some type of punishment.
Rep. Lewis said he always tries to be supportive of Kentucky’s police and believes he is one of only four state legislators in Frankfort that have experience working as a law enforcement officer.
Lewis discussed legislation aimed at helping the state’s police departments and sheriff’s offices fill their ranks more efficiently.
“It is getting harder and harder, we realize that, and it is an honorable profession, but it is a tough profession, especially the last couple of years,” he said. “We are always looking for ways to try and help you all.”
