Rand Paul responds to Senate challenger, Charles Booker, during Owensboro stop

Sen. Rand Paul speaks on Monday following a meeting with Owensboro Health executives and other community officials at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer |

awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

During a five-minute press appearance Owensboro on Monday, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul responded to recent criticism from the challenger for his seat, Democratic candidate Charles Booker, over Paul’s call to repeal the Espionage Act.

Booker blasted Paul on Twitter Sunday, accusing the incumbent senator of being disloyal to his country for calling on the repeal of a law of which former President Donald Trump is being investigated for possibly violating.

