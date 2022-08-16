During a five-minute press appearance Owensboro on Monday, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul responded to recent criticism from the challenger for his seat, Democratic candidate Charles Booker, over Paul’s call to repeal the Espionage Act.
Booker blasted Paul on Twitter Sunday, accusing the incumbent senator of being disloyal to his country for calling on the repeal of a law of which former President Donald Trump is being investigated for possibly violating.
“Rand Paul is now calling to repeal the Espionage Act after the world learned Donald Trump is under investigation for violating it,” Booker said. “When I am elected to the Senate, you will never have to question my loyalty to our country.”
But at Monday’s presser outside Owensboro Health, Paul said his position on revoking the Espionage Act runs deeper than politics.
“This has been a long-standing libertarian argument that has been made. In World War I, thousands of Americans were rounded up for their opposition to the war. There were several socialists opposed to the war at the time — Eugene Debbs the most famous,” he said. “While I have no sympathy for socialism or socialists, I am sympathetic to freedom of speech no matter what your point of view is.”
Paul said he found it “ironic” that Booker is defending the law given its long history of being used to target left-wing dissidents.
“This act is to defend people like him, who are minority voices. For example, he’s a big proponent of defunding the police,” Paul said. “I think he has every right to say that, and someone with unorthodox or minority point of views such as defunding the police shouldn’t be treated like a traitor to the country.”
The provisions referenced by Paul that were used to prosecute Debbs and other anti-war protestors were repealed in 1920. However, Paul also said he disagreed with the rest of the law, which has been used to target whistleblowers such as Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg and Edward Snowden, the former CIA contractor who leaked information about the National Security Agency’s mass surveillance of Americans.
“By his leaking information, [Snowden] showed the American public that their government was breaking the law; that they were retrieving all our information,” the incumbent senator said. “For a long time, I’ve thought Espionage Act was something to stifle political dissent and freedom of speech, and therefore that’s why I oppose it.”
Paul added that he’s not familiar with the details of why the FBI is investigating Trump, but that he has concerns about federal law enforcement being politicized.
“When we start using law enforcement or intelligence agencies to go after politicians, there’s a problem,” he said. “Never in our history have we used law enforcement at the federal level to go after previous and potential future candidates.”
Paul’s brief media appearance followed a meeting with Owensboro Health executives and other community officials. That meeting was closed to the press.
