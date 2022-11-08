OWENWS-11-08-22 RAND PAUL

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul speaks to supporters during a “get out the vote” rally Monday at Mid-America Jet.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and other Republicans on the ballot rallied in Owensboro Monday afternoon to encourage turnout among the Republican faithful.

Paul appeared with U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, state Rep. DJ Johnson, county judge-executive candidate Charlie Castlen and other Republicans at Mid-America Jet.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.