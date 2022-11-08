U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and other Republicans on the ballot rallied in Owensboro Monday afternoon to encourage turnout among the Republican faithful.
Paul appeared with U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, state Rep. DJ Johnson, county judge-executive candidate Charlie Castlen and other Republicans at Mid-America Jet.
Paul is running for reelection against Charles Booker, a Louisville Democrat and former member of the state House of Representatives.
Paul addressed the crowd of about 60 people in the hanger, attacking Booker for allegedly not supporting law enforcement.
“My opponent has said he is for defunding the police,” Paul said of Booker, and said, “it’s a radical position to be for no police.”
According to WKMS, a NPR station in northern Kentucky, Booker said during an October debate that he does not support defunding law enforcement, and said he supports he supports working “with law enforcement, we work with faith leaders, we work with philanthropy, we work with business, we work with folks on the ground ... and actually invest in dealing with the root causes of crime.”
Paul said he has the endorsement of the state Fraternal Order of Police. “Each and every one of us, myself included, has to have respect for law enforcement,” Paul said.
Paul said the GOP supports voting and said Democratic lawmakers have suggested that Republicans “are against democracy.”
“We want people tho show up and vote with an ID — one person, one vote, with an ID, on paper,” Paul said. In Kentucky, “we have made it easier to vote,” he said.
“But how unfair for the other side to say we are Nazis and against democracy,” Paul said.
Paul said, “come tomorrow, you are going to see a huge change in our country,” if Republicans take control of Congress,” and said a GOP House and Senate would prioritize domestic oil production.
“This election is going to be about the price of gasoline,” he said. Paul said the election was not about any one party having too much power, and said he was for unity.
More from this section
“When we win tomorrow. I don’t want this victory to be about lording it over our adversaries,” Paul said. “I want it to be how, in a magnanimous way, to bring this country together.”
Paul headlined get-out-the vote rallies statewide ahead of the election, while Booker concentrated on his hometown of Louisville, the state’s largest city, after an extended statewide bus tour.
Booker continued his theme of inclusion, saying that, in a way, he had already won by bringing out new voters and campaign volunteers — a movement he said will continue beyond Tuesday.
“If I had enough time to sit down with every single one of you, I guarantee you, I dare you to prove me wrong, we will find something we have in common,” Booker said at a recent rally. “We have more in common, all of us.”
Booker, who portrayed himself as a political outsider, embraced a progressive agenda that includes support for sweeping health care, anti-poverty programs and legalized abortion.
Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican running for reelection against Democrat Hank Linderman for the Second Congressional District seat, also campaigned on America producing more oil during the Owensboro stop.
“If we just drilled ... we wouldn’t be dependent on dictators” for oil, Guthrie said. Guthrie said Republican candidates “want a country that is safe” and the GOP health plan would involving letting voters “choose the doctor of your choice.”
Rep. DJ Johnson, who is running for reelection to the 13th District state House seat, encouraged Republicans to help get people to the polls.
“We need you to vote, if you haven’t,” Johnson said, and said, “contact everybody you know and make sure they are voting as well.
“The only thing we have to worry about is complacency,” Johnson said.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.