U.S. Sen. Rand Paul drew a large crowd Monday evening at Reid’s Orchard for the Daviess County Republican Party’s Get Out the Vote Rally.

Paul, a Bowling Green Republican, spent most of his more than 11-minute speech criticizing Anthony Fauci’s role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and his influence with decisions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

