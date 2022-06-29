U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) honored the late Sergeant First Class Retired Quentin Roosevelt Gregory for his 20 years in the Army by presenting numerous replacement medals to his son during a Tuesday ceremony at the Home Builders Association of Owensboro.
Robert Gregory, who was joined by family members and friends, accepted the medals on behalf of his father, who died in September 1994.
“He was a war hero, given the Bronze Star twice,” said Paul of the elder Gregory. “And he was given the Silver Star, actually. He served in World War II, was there in Normandy on D-Day, and also served in Korea.”
Gregory contacted Paul’s office four or five years ago about having the awards his father earned replaced.
“Some were lost over the years, and the Silver Star that he earned in Korea isn’t in his Army records,” Robert said. “I have the original award letter, and we are trying to get that added.”
Paul was happy to be able to assist in the endeavor.
“One of the functions of our office is to work with the military to restore medals that were lost,” he said. “In (Gregory’s) case, he actually has the Silver Star, which is a big deal. That’s one (level) less than the Medal of Honor.
“The military has actually lost the paperwork (on his Silver Star), so we are trying to work with them to restore the paperwork for that as well.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the process of receiving the medals was delayed, but Gregory said Paul and his office were quick to respond.
“They made several calls to update me on the process,” he said. “There was a fire in the building where his records were stored in St. Louis, so some of them were lost due to that.”
Gregory said he and his family are proud of his father’s distinguished service in the Army.
“This is something to honor him,” Gregory said. “He gave a lot of his life to this country. He retired from the Army. Just like a lot of veterans from that time, he never talked about the war, and he saw a lot of combat, but we are proud of his service.”
Gregory said Paul was gracious with the family and took the time to speak with them after the ceremony.
The following medals were presented: Bronze Star Medal & Oak Leaf Cluster Bronze Large, Purple Heart & Oak Leaf Cluster Bronze Large, Good Conduct Medal & Clasp Silver 4 Loops (Good Conduct #9), Presidential Unit Citation, American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal & Bronze Star Attachment (Triple), WWII Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal & German Clasp, National Defense Service Medal & Bronze Star Attachment (Single), Korean Service Medal & Silver Star Attachment, Combat Infantry Badge 1st Award, United Nations Service Medal, Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII, Expert Badge & Pistol Bar & Rifle and Sharpshooter Badge & Carbine Bar.
• While in Owensboro, Paul met with Daviess County Farm Bureau members to discuss issues that are the most important to them and to recognize the organization’s 100 years of service.
“The last thing Kentucky farmers and our agriculture industries need are more regulations, fees, taxes and bureaucracy,” Paul said. “This hurts not only them, but also consumers, and creates a situation in which government bureaucrats are regulating and controlling people all across the United States.
“I will continue to work to pass commonsense legislation that gets the government out of the way so Kentucky farmers and industries can grow, succeed and continue playing a vital role in supporting the Commonwealth’s economy.”
