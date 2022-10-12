Keith Cain is a retired Daviess County sheriff and long-time Democrat, but he hosted Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul at his home Tuesday to endorse the incumbent against his Democratic challenger, Charles Booker.
“That shouldn’t surprise anyone given you have an individual of (Paul’s) opposition that is running a campaign based on the premise of defunding the police,” Cain said, referring to Booker. “That’s a ludicrous, asinine premise that is not only detrimental to law enforcement, but dangerous to the communities these officers serve.”
Cain said he hasn’t always agreed with Paul on various issues, but always appreciated that the senator kept his door open and was willing to discuss matters face to face.
Paul, who has received endorsements from the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police and at least 20 sheriffs across Kentucky — including those in Daviess and McLean counties — also criticized proposals to defund the police.
Booker has not called for defunding the police during his current Senate campaign — calling for reforms instead — though he did advocate for such proposals in 2020.
“I’ve spent the last several years concerned with this defund the police movement — a movement that has given rise to this thinking that we shouldn’t really put people in jail for their crimes, and that we should let people go on a continuing basis,” Paul said.
At Tuesday’s event, Paul further explained how his libertarian beliefs comport with support for law enforcement. Even though Paul said he advocates for lighter sentences for drug abusers and other nonviolent offenders, he said he thinks violent criminals are being let off too easy in many cases.
“I think you can be for both reasonable sentencing for nonviolent things and more sentencing for those who are violent,” he said. “My personal belief is people caught using drugs ought to get a second chance …. But I’m also worried about the safety of my family and other families and think some of the violent people need to be locked up longer.”
When asked about the Biden Administration’s recent move to pardon people who were federally charged with possession of marijuana, Paul said he generally supports reviewing the sentences of federal marijuana offenders and that legalization should be a state issue.
“As far as federal crimes, they tell me there aren’t that many people in jail for possession,” he said. “But if there are people in jail for possession for long sentences, I’d consider looking at those.
“Societies’ attitudes are changing. There are something like 30 states with medical marijuana and 14 or 15 without any laws at all. Those states should be allowed to do that, and the federal government shouldn’t interfere with the states.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.