OWENWS-10-12-22 RAND PAUL

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, right, speaks with State Rep. DJ Johnson on Tuesday as Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith, from left, Henderson County rancher Rick Kellem, and Larry Conder look on during a visit by Paul to former Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain’s home to celebrate endorsements for his campaign from 20 different counties across Kentucky.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Keith Cain is a retired Daviess County sheriff and long-time Democrat, but he hosted Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul at his home Tuesday to endorse the incumbent against his Democratic challenger, Charles Booker.

“That shouldn’t surprise anyone given you have an individual of (Paul’s) opposition that is running a campaign based on the premise of defunding the police,” Cain said, referring to Booker. “That’s a ludicrous, asinine premise that is not only detrimental to law enforcement, but dangerous to the communities these officers serve.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.