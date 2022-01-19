HARTFORD — Sen. Rand Paul said his office is working with Ohio County residents affected by last month’s tornado, and that he will assist county government’s effort to get storm debris out of the streams leading to Rough River.
Paul, a Bowling Green Republican, met Tuesday morning with Ohio County homeowners who suffered losses from the December tornadoes. Paul was also scheduled to speak with people who lost homes in Muhlenberg County and to meet with utility workers in Clay County.
Paul spoke with reporters at the Ohio County Community Center. Paul said part of Tuesday’s visit was to “hear about what’s working and what’s not working” in the disaster response.
Storm debris is causing flooding on Rough River, Paul and Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston said.
“Rough River is backed up, and some of the concern is that some of that could be from debris from the storm,” Paul said. “So, we talked with (Johnston) about talking with the Corps (of Engineers) to make sure we can get the streams clear of debris, so we don’t have flooding problems as spring comes.”
Paul said his office will help people who have claims for assistance denied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“We’ll work on the FEMA appeals process,” Paul said.
After Paul’s comments, Johnston said he has been pleased with the federal disaster response.
“Our congressman and both our senators reached out and asked what we needed, and we said we needed FEMA,” Johnston said. People who had their claims denied will be reviewed.
“Early on, most of the FEMA claims were being approved,” Paul said. “There’s been some evidence now of some of them being denied. It’s a learning process figuring out what FEMA covers and what is doesn’t cover.”
Clearing out storm debris from waterways is a concern, Johnston said.
“Our waterways are all stopped up with debris,” he said. “We have the Corps of Engineers coming in ... and then we have to go to someone for the funding to get it done.”
The funding would likely come from a federal agency like the National Resources Conservation Service, Johnston said.
Paul said there is a role for private charities in the response.
“Over $20 million has been raised with private charity, and one of the people with our group said, ‘well, where is that money?’ ” Paul said. “We are going to organize a list of all the different charities, with a description of what they are giving money for and how to contact them. It’s great the people give all this money, but half the battle is figuring out how people can get access to it.”
Paul said if a person has a FEMA claim denied because their request is not covered, his office will work with them “to figure out if there’s a private charity out there that might help them as well.”
Paul said the people he has met are thankful for the level of the disaster response.
“People are appreciative the most that the debris has been cleared up and the roads are passable, and that’s no small feat,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
FEMA CLAIMS
People who have received a claim denial letter from FEMA can appeal by mailing or faxing an appeal letter and supporting documents to FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 0055, Hyattsville, MD, 20782-7055. The fax number is 800-827-8112.
For questions about a denial letter, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.