On Monday, the Owensboro Convention Center became the home to the 23rd annual Kentucky Women in Agriculture conference under the banner “Rooted in Community.”
The two-day conference officially kicked off with excitement in the air being able to honor KWIA’s longevity.
“It is an amazing feeling,” said Gabrielle Prevette, KWIA conference chair and District 2 Representative. “It’s honorable and it’s humbling that I was asked to take such a big leadership role. (I) mostly feel unqualified, but I have a great group of women that have helped me make everything successful, and it’s been a great morning so far.”
The non-profit organization’s main mission is to “empower women through education, involvement and action” and has between 200 to 300 total members ranging from farm owners and operators, agricultural entrepreneurs, state and federal personnel and consumers.
The conference includes a number of sessions emphasizing different agricultural topics from photography, horticulture, promoting a brand, technology, disaster preparedness while also offering a diverse range of panel discussions for the entire group to take part in, which Prevette said the latter helps with the overall goal of connecting with each other.
“When you come to a Women in Ag conference, we are big on networking,” Prevette said. “We want to be able to connect you with women that are in like-minded sectors of agriculture, but also introduce you to maybe something new that you can take back and implement into your production.”
Other events include the Taste of Kentucky Dinner, which Prevette said is a meal that is made out of “everything that is from our farmers here in Kentucky” and then having educational regional tours on Wednesday where attendees will head out to entities such as Wendell Foster to make floral arrangements as a service learning project, taking a tour of Hayden Farms and Reid’s Orchard and having lunch with the Owensboro Cattlemen’s Association.
One of the special guests on the first day was Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who presented a proclamation that declared Oct. 11 as Kentucky Women in Agriculture Day on behalf of Gov. Andy Beshear and to celebrate “one of the most essential industries in Kentucky and the women who make it happen.”
“We have the most resilient, talented and ambitious farmers and agribusiness women and men here in Kentucky,” she said, “and I think the amount of women farmers in Kentucky would surprise many people. We have over 40,000 farms in Kentucky with female producers; and (at) over 27,000 of those farms, women are identified as the principal producers … that comprise over 5 million acres and generated more than $2 billion in sales ….”
While women have come a long way in what’s been a predominantly male-dominated industry, Prevette said “it’s still a conversation that happens” but said that they are being “well represented.”
“Sometimes there’s still that element of surprise: ‘Oh, you are a woman and you’re in this leadership role’ outside of just a women’s organization,” she said. “We have a lot of women in our organization who are involved in Kentucky Farm Bureau (and) other various organizations where they are in charge.
“...It has changed in 30 years and it’s women like in our organization because this is the 23rd annual that have paved the way for the rest of us. …It’s still a conversation, but we’re changing that ….”
