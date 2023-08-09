For the next two weeks, Owensboro City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright is asking residents to perform random acts of kindness for others and for recipients of those acts to do a kind act for someone else.
Smith-Wright started the “Give A Hand, Pay It ForwardOwensboro” campaign more than a decade ago after learning of the idea and taking it to then-Mayor Ron Payne.
“All I’m asking people to do are random acts of kindness,” Smith-Wright said Monday. “It doesn’t have to cost anything.”
Even saying hello to a stranger might be enough to make them feel better about their day, Smith-Wright said.
The campaign runs through Saturday, Aug. 19.
Smith-Wright said the campaign is a good way to provide a hand to a person who may need assistance.
“I know there are a lot of elderly people,” Smith-Wright said. “If they don’t have someone to cut their grass, that would be a nice thing to do for somebody.”
Smith-Wright encourages all of acts of random kindness, such as passing out cold bottled water on hot days.
The campaign “is just something to let people know the world is still good,” Smith-Wright said. “It’s just something that will make people feel good.”
People who receive a good deed are urged to do a deed for someone else, she said.
Smith-Wright said if a person receives a random act of kindness, they can post about it on the city’s social media.
“I know when people do something (kind for others) they aren’t looking for recognition,” she said. But “it would be nice for people to see” the deeds posted online.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.