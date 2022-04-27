Daviess Fiscal Court is proposing a $121.7 million budget that includes a 7% raise for county employees in Fiscal Year 2022-23.

It also includes $12.3 million in infrastructure projects that are partially funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The county will get $9.9 million in ARPA funds created to help local governments hurt by the coronavirus pandemic to cover salaries and take $10 million from salaries for other projects.

“The final rule allows agencies to take a standard allowance of up to $10 million for revenue loss,” said Jim Hendrix, county treasurer. “So, by using the broadband project of $10 million and the $9.9 revenue loss allowance, we have exhausted our ARPA allocation. These two items are clearly eligible uses of the funds, reporting is simplified, and the audit documentation will be straightforward.

“CARES, ARPA and other reimbursement programs did free up general fund money for capital projects. Those projects will fall under the normal guidance for expending general fund dollars, which is far less restrictive than the CARES and ARPA eligibility requirements.”

The infrastructure projects include $1.2 million for an upgrade of the first responders’ radio system, $4.9 million for still unspecified infrastructure projects, $2 million for the Regional Water Resource Agency to help hold down rate increases, $2 million for a new senior citizen center, $1 million for Habitat for Humanity, $850,000 for the East Daviess County Water District, $250,000 to renovate the sheriff’s department offices and $75,000 for a fire flow master plan study.

The budget includes several one-time grants for various agencies.

The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden will get $100,000; the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, $62,000; the Neblett Center Academy, $25,000; Breaking the Cycle pilot program, $25,000; the Empowerment Academy, $25,000; Opportunity Center of Owensboro, $7,500; St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, $5,000; Community Dental Clinic, $5,000; and Daviess County Lions Club, $5,000.

Daviess Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the $100,000 for Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is because “it is one of the cultural programs that bring tourists in from other states.”

The budget doesn’t call for any tax increase.

But because real estate assessments are higher this year, the county expects to collect $200,000 more in property taxes.

The occupational tax was increased from .70% to 1% on Jan. 1.

It’s projected to bring in $900,000 more in the next fiscal year.

Jail to get $3.8 millionThe county expects the money it spends on the jail to increase from $2.3 million this year to $3.8 million next year.

Mattingly said the jail currently has 663 prisoners, 310 of whom are county inmates awaiting trial.

The county does not get reimbursement for them, as it does for state and federal prisoners.

“Failure to pay child support and failure to appear in court are why 60% of those are in jail,” Mattingly said. “The best thing would be for the state to take over the jails.”

The county doesn’t plan to take on any new debt while paying off $2.7 million of the existing debt in the coming fiscal year.

Mattingly said the county’s debt is around $14 million — down from $45 million 12 years ago, which is when he took office.

It will drop to just over $11 million next year.

“We try to pay cash for most things,” Mattingly said.

“We’re spending almost $5 million on capital projects and not bonding anything,” Commissioner Charlie Castlen said. “We pay as we go.”

The budget calls for spending $750,000 on replacing lights on three ballfields at Panther Creek Park and $500,000 on capital repairs and maintenance at all county parks.

Two fire trucks will be added at $540,000 each.

The landfill will get a $1.4 million compactor and a $297,592 tractor for land farming.

‘A good budget’“It’s a good budget,” Mattingly said. “Things that you value are reflected in this budget.”

The landfill hasn’t had an increase in what people pay to bring trash there since 2011, and the county doesn’t expect to need an increase for another five years.

The recent purchase of another 250 acres there means the county shouldn’t run out of space for 75 to 100 years, Mattingly said.

He said the county is repaving an average of 35 miles of roads each year.

There’s $180,000 in the budget to offset losses at the Owensboro Convention Center.

That money comes from a 1% tax on hotel room rentals.

St. Joseph Peace Mission will get around $126,000 for housing juveniles who have been arrested.

That’s the same amount the county would pay the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center — the closest state accredited public facility.

Mattingly said using St. Joseph Peace Mission keeps deputies from having to transport youths to Bowling Green.

First reading of the proposed budget is scheduled for May 5, with final reading and a vote on June 2.

