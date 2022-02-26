State lawmakers are looking at a number of measures to help law enforcement agencies attract, or retain, officers.
In particular, lawmakers are contemplating raises for Kentucky State Police troopers. According to statistics provided by KSP, a trooper with five years of experience makes $47,719 annually, while the average salary of five-year troopers in surrounding states is $61,218.
Inside the state, KSP troopers with five and 10 years of experience earn less than the average salary of several police department. KSP officers also earn less than their counterparts, KSP statistics say.
Not having enough troopers on the road means KSP has to coordinate with other agencies to make sure calls are covered, or has to pull troopers off calls to respond to incidents.
“We cover such a large area with very few people,” said Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson. “We do have to prioritize those calls. That’s the reality of where we are at in public service. It’s not just us. (Other agencies) see the same thing in the city and county.”
Legislators have proposed a $15,000 raise for state troopers, and the governor’s proposed budget also included raises for KSP. Officials representing police and sheriff’s offices agree KSP troopers need raises, but say their agencies are struggling with hiring and keeping officers as well.
“The applicant pull is much smaller than in the past,” said Shawn Butler, and retired police chief and executive director of the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police. “Salary is a big factor.”
While older law enforcement officers are under a pension system, the retirement plan for newer officers is like a traditional 401(k), but with a guaranteed return of 4%.
Officials said that change has made law enforcement less attractive.
With the change “salary is gong to be your big motivator,” Butler said.
As with any business, salary makes a difference in attracting officer applicants.
“It’s a very competitive field right now, with a very limited applicant pool,” Butler said.
Jerry Wagner, executive director of the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association, said a fear of his organization is that raises for state troopers will result in officers switching to KSP.
“When that happens they (KSP) are going to be handing out applications anywhere,” Wagner said.
Because KSP has fewer troopers than it needs, other agencies “are picking up those calls” KSP would have responded to, Wagner said. If the agency attracts more troopers through the proposed pay raises, “are they going to (go) back to where they used to be, or is it going to be where we are still going to be answering the majority of the calls?” Wagner said.
But Wagner said, “I’m glad they are getting the raise, because they are so underpaid.”
Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith said law enforcement competes with applicants with business as well as other departments.
“I think since the retirement changed (to the hybrid 401(k)) in 2015, we are competing with the private sector as well for wages and benefits,” Smith said.
“We are in direct competition, and sometimes it does boil down to salaries,” Smith said.
When an agency hires a new officer or deputy, that person is paid for the duration of their training at the state law enforcement academy in Richmond.
A bill filed earlier this week in Frankfort would allow KSP and city and county law enforcement agencies to enter into four-year contracts with new officers.
Senate Bill 206 says, if an officer moved to another law enforcement agency, or an agency that requires law enforcement training, before the four years were up, the officer would be required to reimburse the training costs. Currently, state law allows for just three-year contracts.
“The bill to train an officer has skyrocketed,” Butler said. “I think four years is a reasonable time” for a new officer to stay with an agency.
Owensboro Police Department Chief Art Ealum, who is immediate past president of the Association of Chiefs of Police, was out of the office last week and not available for comment.
Smith said state lawmakers have also proposed raising the reimbursement rate for court security officers from $9 an hour to $15 an hour. The Administrative Office of the Courts pays sheriff’s departments for court security, which sheriff’s are required to provide.
At the current reimbursement rate “our budget loss was probably $400,000,” Smith said. “We are paying our part-time (court) staff $12 to $16 an hour, not counting our full-time staff.”
Business at court “just continues to grow, while all while the reimbursement continues to be $9 an hour,” Smith said. “We are hopeful for that to change.”
Lawmakers have also included an increase in the training stipend officers receive annually in the House budget. That fund “is the only way to reach each officer,” Butler said.
Legislators could help cities and counties increase officer pay by allowing local governments access to other revenue, Butler said.
“I think at some point ... they are going to have to do some tax reform, to let cities do local option taxes,” he said.
