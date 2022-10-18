J. Nick Payne started his law career as a public defender in Lexington before he was offered an opportunity to return to his hometown of Owensboro to work as an assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, the office that handles felony prosecutions.

Payne has been a prosecutor for 20 years and is seeking the office of Daviess District Judge in Division III.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.