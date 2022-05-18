BOX THIS ...

6th Judicial District

J. Nick Payne — 6,079

Shannon Meyer — 4,831

Heather Wagner Blackburn — 2,538

Phillip J. Page — 1,360

---------------------------------------------

J. Nick Payne and Shannon Meyer both advance forward in the Daviess District Judge, Division III race.

Judge races are non-partisan.

Payne led with 6,079 votes, with Meyer earning 4,831. Heather Wagner Blackburn and Phillip J. Page also vied for the seat, with Blackburn earning 2,538 and Page receiving 1,360 votes.

Payne, who is currently a prosecutor with the Daviess Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, said on Tuesday night that he was excited to carry on his campaign into the fall, and he thought there was a good showing for the primary. He received 41.05% of the vote.

“I think the community responded well to me, and I am proud of the votes I got,” he said. “To everyone that voted for me, supported me, helped me out through all of this, I am deeply, deeply grateful. I will try to make you proud, try to run the same campaign and hopefully build on that lead in November and be your next district judge.”

Meyer was selected by Gov. Andy Beshear as the Division III judge at the end of January following the retirement of Daniel M. “Nick” Burlew II in December.

Meyer said she was appreciative of voters coming out, supporting her, and having faith in her work.

She received 32.62% of the vote, and said she does have work to do in this race moving forward.

“I will do it. I will continue to do my work on the bench and hopefully earn voters’ trust in the fall,” she said. “I appreciate the support I have had. This is the first campaign that I’ve ever been a part of as a candidate, so there was a lot to do, a lot to learn, and I couldn’t be more pleased with the support that I have had from my friends and the people that I serve. Serving the people is what it’s all about.”

Page currently works as a prosecutor with the county attorney’s office. He congratulated both Payne and Meyer, and said running the campaign was a wonderful experience. He is appreciative of the local bar, which has always been civil, especially through this race.

“I want to say to everyone congratulations on running a good campaign and getting the votes in and doing all the hard work,” he said.

Blackburn did not immediately return a phone call and a message at press time.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315