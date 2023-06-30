The members of the Owensboro Police Department took a moment to recognize the exceptional service of officers, staff members and heroic civilians Thursday evening during the department’s awards ceremony at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Thursday was the first time the department had been able to hold an awards ceremony since before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Department officials gave out numerous awards for officers and detectives who had done exemplary work on investigations, by helping others and by putting themselves at risk in order to save a life.
Officers and civilians are nominated, and the nominations are vetted by a committee and Police Chief Art Ealum.
Officer Caleb Payne, who has been with the department for nine years, was named patrol officer of the year. Payne has several duties at OPD on top of being a patrol officer: Payne is a training officer who works with new OPD offices, a member of the emergency response team and a defensive tactics training officer.
In presenting the award, Lt. Courtney Yerington said, “Officer Payne strives to develop himself and those around him.”
“My dad was a (KSP) trooper, and he recommended Owensboro being a great place,” Payne said after the ceremony. “I wanted to be a police officer.”
When asked what he enjoys about law enforcement, Payne said, “It’s dealing with people who are at their worst, and helping them out.
“It can be as simple as talking with people and talking about their problems. I like the job, I like the guys I work with, and I enjoy the spontaneity of it.”
Of the award, Payne said, “I feel great. There are plenty of people who deserve it.”
Awards were given to detectives that made arrests in a major drug investigation, for officers who helped people contemplating suicide return to safety and get help and for taking life-saving measures that saved accident and gunshot victims.
Multiple civilians were also honored for performing CPR on people in cardiac arrest, by preventing a suicidal person from jumping from the Glover Cary Bridge and for helping officers subdue subjects who fought arrest and tried to take an officer’s service weapon.
“We have real heroes,” Ealum said of the civilian award recipients. “That’s what this community is about.”
The support staff member of the year was telecommunicator Norman Lang, who has been with Central Dispatch since 2021 is also OPD’s chaplain.
“I use my Christian faith,” Lang said of his work as chaplain. “One of the things we talk about is love and care for each other.”
Lang said as a dispatcher who talks to people facing “probably the worst day of their life,” he works to help the person on the other end of the line.
Lang said he treats callers with respect.
“Treat them as family,” he said. “What if it was your family calling? What if it was you?”
Lang said what brings him to work each day is the opportunity of “helping others.
“As my (dispatch) director would say, ‘Make a difference, save a life.’ ”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
