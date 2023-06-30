The members of the Owensboro Police Department took a moment to recognize the exceptional service of officers, staff members and heroic civilians Thursday evening during the department’s awards ceremony at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Thursday was the first time the department had been able to hold an awards ceremony since before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Department officials gave out numerous awards for officers and detectives who had done exemplary work on investigations, by helping others and by putting themselves at risk in order to save a life.

