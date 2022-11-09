Tom Payne has been reelected to the Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education for District 2 with 2,658 votes.
His opponent Tim Hicks II received 1,343 votes.
Payne, 73, said he has worked hard and it was exciting to watch the numbers come in Tuesday night.
“I think it shows the confidence the voters have for me,” he said. “They know my voting record and the issues I have voted on.”
Payne said two of the main standpoints in his position are his belief in a strong education and common sense leadership. His said his priorities are safety and academics.
“We have done a lot in the last four years along the lines of safety,” he said. “The whole board and the superintendent feel strongly about safety and academics.”
Payne said he is proud of the work the board has done, including the new Daviess County Middle School opening this year.
“Education is the main reason I’m in this job,” he said.
On Election Day, Payne said he drove around to different polling locations and saw lines everywhere.
“I’m in my third term, and my motto has always been ‘Get out and vote,’ ” he said. “It doesn’t matter who you vote for as long as you’re getting out and exercising your God-given right. It seems like there’s been an outstanding turnout.”
Payne said he is thankful for everyone who turned out to vote for him.
“DCPS is one of the finest districts in the state,” he said, “and I am proud and honored to serve the students, faculty, staff, voters and the district.”
