Tom Payne is seeking reelection for the District 2 seat on the Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education.
He retired from DCPS in 2009 and joined the board in 2015.
“There are so many wonderful things that are going on in the district,” he said, “and I want to see those happen.”
Some of those initiatives include the completion of the Apollo High School renovations and the new Daviess County Middle School building.
“Coming though the pandemic, the board and I have supported catching students up on what they would’ve missed out on during COVID-19,” he said.
If reelected, Payne said one of his main priorities, aside from academic excellence, is school safety.
“We have made improvements over the past year, and we want high-achieving students, but safety is of importance,” he said.
More from this section
With students being back in schools after the pandemic, Payne said he wants to be able to enhance student learning.
“Especially because the country is behind because of the pandemic,” he said. “I want to be at the forefront of that.”
Payne said that he would also like to follow through with new facility projects with the planning committee.
“This is a public school system, and in being one, we serve all kids,” he said. “It’s what I stand for. I am a graduate of DCPS, I have grandchildren in DCPS.”
Payne said he often refers to himself as a “Walmart kind of person.”
“I have worked all my life, like others, and I understand the needs and wants and would appreciate another opportunity to serve the students, faculty, staff and voters,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.