OPD PAYNE

Officer Caleb Payne, center, talks with Officers Nick Flake, left, and Rafael Ballenilla by their patrol cars Friday at the Owensboro Police Department at 222 E. 9th Street. Payne was named Patrol Officer of the Year by OPD at the annual awards ceremony Thursday.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Officer Caleb Payne has been with the Owensboro Police Department for almost nine years, and on Thursday, his co-workers surrounded him with support, as he received the Patrol Officer of the Year award.

“Growing up, my dad was a state trooper,” Payne said. “I knew after graduating college that I wanted to be a police officer, but I didn’t know where.”

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.