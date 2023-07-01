Officer Caleb Payne has been with the Owensboro Police Department for almost nine years, and on Thursday, his co-workers surrounded him with support, as he received the Patrol Officer of the Year award.
“Growing up, my dad was a state trooper,” Payne said. “I knew after graduating college that I wanted to be a police officer, but I didn’t know where.”
Payne had family members in the Owensboro area that he would visit, which helped him make the decision.
“My dad knew that the Owensboro Police Department was a good department, so I applied and eventually was accepted,” he said.
Payne has mostly worked as a patrolman, switching from night shift to day shift, where he is now.
“I work the Alpha sector, which is the northwest region of the city, and I’ve worked Alpha pretty much my entire career,” he said. “The job can range from accidents to domestics. Every day can be something new and something different.”
Working with his fellow officers and other departments within the organization is something Payne appreciates about the job.
“I’ve taken some roles in the (emergency response team), which I enjoy doing,” he said. “I’m also a training officer in defensive tactics.”
Payne said he loves being able to help others within the department improve, which was just one aspect of what he does daily that led to his receiving the award.
“I was surprised and honestly had no idea it was coming,” said Payne of the recognition. “I’m very grateful and humbled to be selected.”
Payne said a lot of his coworkers are more deserving of the award than himself.
“I feel good about it in that the award is validation of what your peers think of you,” he said, “and knowing that they think I’m worthy enough for it is a win for me.”
Not only does Payne strive to make an impact within OPD, but he wants to do the same within the community.
“I’ve participated in ‘Shop with a Cop’ and the ‘Police in the Park’ events,” he said. “When opportunities come up, I’ll absolutely take advantage of it and go to those events.”
Payne said he always values when people in the community thank law enforcement and emergency teams for the work they do.
“It really does mean a lot because there are ups and downs in this profession,” he said. “Sometimes you don’t know if that officer just left a call where maybe a child was injured and they’re having a bad day.
“It does mean a lot, and we’re really grateful and try to keep doing the best we can.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
