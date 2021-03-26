Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky is gearing up for Child Abuse Prevention Month and Wear Blue Day that will take place April 2.
Wear Blue Day, according to Executive Director Jill Seyfred, is a way for the organization to raise awareness and promote education for child abuse prevention.
“It’s just an opportunity for everybody, not just Kentucky, but nationally, to pick one day and band together to recognize that we all have the power to prevent child abuse and neglect,” she said.
Wear Blue Day has been recognized in Kentucky for about four years, Seyfred said, and helps bring awareness to child abuse and empower communities to become educated on the topic.
Kentucky has recognized Child Abuse Prevention Month in April every year since 1983, while PCAK was formed in 1987.
The national symbol for Child Abuse Prevention Month is a blue and silver pinwheel, which can be placed in the ground throughout the month of April to bring awareness to the cause.
The organization will also host a virtual scavenger hunt throughout the state in which people can participate that will help them recognize and find local resources that can assist in preventing child abuse.
Seyfred said the organization works year-round to help provide advocacy, training, awareness and educational opportunities.
“Adults have to advocate for kids because kids often don’t have a voice, and so when we see gaps and we see needs and we see things that can be provided to families and children, it’s our obligation to speak up,” she said.
Seyfred said the organization works to communicate with policymakers and PCA in other states to help educate each other and the community, as well as those in a position to make decisions and policies.
The organization, she said, also works to provide training on about 20 different topics regarding preventing child abuse every year, including how to recognize and report child abuse, abusive head trauma or shaken baby syndrome, substance abuse, and other topics.
PCAK also provides education with 17 others throughout the state, serving about 13,000 parents every year, to help them pick up new skills and learn from others.
Training is currently being held virtually due to COVID-19, however, Seyfred said.
PCAK holds several events throughout the year, including Wear Blue Day, as well as an annual conference that brings in national speakers, and the Lexi Memorial 5K Run/Walk held in July in memory of a young girl who passed away as a result of child abuse.
“Child Abuse Prevention Month is a huge education and awareness campaign for us throughout the entire month. We’ve got ways the community can be involved and parents can be involved,” she said. “We all have a role to play in helping prevent child abuse and neglect.”
For more information on resources and activities from PCAK, Seyfred said to visit PCAKY.org
