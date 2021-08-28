Sometimes you have to write your own story.
It had been a hard summer already.
Everyone was hot, everyone was angry.
Nobody was listening.
I probably wouldn’t have told anyone anyway. They had their own problems, and the truth was, I wasn’t listening to them either.
I was doing the best I could, honest I was, but it wasn’t enough — for myself, or for anyone else.
Finally, floundering, frustrated — I did the only thing I could think to do.
I drove to the country and bought peaches.
Too many summers have gone by, peachless, as I have frittered away one weekend after another, stumbling along on that road paved with good intentions, until finally it’s too late and all the peaches are gone, except maybe a few hard, bitter remnants of the late season, fruit that can hardly be called a peach at all, with a scrubby and scratchy fuzz and an aroma that is bereft of sweetness.
But on this summer afternoon, I drove out to Reid’s Orchard, making my best guesses at which lane to drift into and which exit to choose now that they have changed the bypass and renamed all the roads and moved everything. I don’t care where Highway 60 is now or why 144 is over here now or where 603 might go. Just put up signs that say “Rural King, next right” or “Holiday World, keep going” or “Reid’s Orchard, exit now.” That’s all I want to know.
On this happy day, however, I managed to guess correctly, and nosed my truck into the entrance to the orchard, going past trees that might be peach trees or maybe they’re apple trees, I don’t know, I’m not a farmer, and I wasn’t going to pick the fruit myself anyway, I just wanted something already picked and packaged and ready to eat.
I would have driven slowly anyway as I crawled along the long, winding driveway, even without the signs asking me to do so. City girl though I am, I like being out in the country, and I get myself out there as often as I possibly can, although those escapades are usually even more solitary than this one.
For now, though, I am looking around, across the horizon, realizing that except for bringing the grandkids out to pick strawberries earlier in the season, I haven’t been here since, gosh, I guess the Apple Festival of 2019. Like everyone else, I am doing my best to erase the entire year of 2020 from my memory, which, in a way, isn’t that hard to do because nothing happened, although I guess that in itself is hard to forget.
Anyway, I am here now, parking neatly in front of what I pretend is a general store, even though it’s not, but it’s the closest I’ll ever get to shopping in one.
I tuck the elastic bands behind my ears as I slip my facemask into place, and walk past the baskets overflowing with flowers and greenery.
The peaches are near the front door, but I deliberately walk past them just so I have an excuse to browse through the entire store, sniffing as best I can through the fabric of my mask, trying to discern the various perfumes of peaches, cherries, sweet corn and honey as I pass each in turn.
A pretty girl is behind the counter; she is busy but not annoyed by my interruption as I ask, “Where are your freestone peaches?”
She points across the room and tells me they are the ones on the left of the cooler shelf, and I walk all the way back to pick up a box filled with the ones I think look the sweetest and juiciest.
Friend, I chose wisely.
I ate these peaches every day for a week, savoring the touch, the taste, the fragrance.
I ate them at home, sitting outside on my patio, basking in the sun and admiring the spectacular blossoms on my crepe myrtle as fat bees buzz lazily from blossom to blossom. I ate them at work, turning my back on my computer so as to pretend I am not at work at all, for just those few minutes.
Guess what: When all my peaches were gone, I went back and bought more.
Because sometimes you have to write your own story …
… and give yourself a happy ending.
