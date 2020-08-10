Five years ago, Peddlers Mall, a chain of flea markets in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio, opened its 17th location in the old Rural King store at 601 Commerce Drive.
That store will be closing on Aug. 31.
Taylor Logsdon, marketing director, said business has been good at the store, but “the lease was going up and the owner is older and not in the best of health. He decided to close it.”
She said the building needed a lot of maintenance.
Peddlers Mall has 140 vendors now, Logsdon said.
“They will be offered space in other locations,” she said.
But the nearest other location is in Elizabethtown.
Logsdon said the coronavirus pandemic with its mandatory closing of non-essential retail last spring “hurt everybody.”
But things have been improving, she said.
Logsdon said Peddlers Mall will have “a big blow-out sale” later this month.
The 49,000-square-foot building had room for more than 350 booths for vendors, the company said when it opened.
John George started the chain of flea markets in 1997 with one store in Louisville.
When the Owensboro store opened, he had more than 1 million square feet of retail space in three states.
Rural King had been in that location since 1996.
But in 2013, the company built a new 93,819-square-foot store behind the shopping center and that left the old store empty.
Logsdon said traffic patterns changed in that part of town after the state moved U.S. 60 to a new section of highway in 2014.
That made the store less visible. #owensboropeddlersmall
