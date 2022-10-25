The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a Monday morning collision that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.
The collision occurred at 6:37 a.m. Monday on West Second Street near Carter Road. Lt. Tristan Russelburg said a pedestrian was struck by a box truck and was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Russelburg said Monday afternoon he had no new information on the pedestrian’s condition. The driver of the box truck was not injured, OPD reports say.
The road was closed for about three hours as the scene was analyzed by the department’s accident reconstruction unit. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8484,
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.