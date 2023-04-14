A Wednesday afternoon traffic collision on U.S. 60 resulted in a pedestrian worker being flown to a Louisville hospital in critical condition.
Daviess County Sheriff's Office reports say the collision occurred at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of U.S. 60 near the exit ramp to I-165.
Maichal Diaz, 42, of Bowlng Green was in the median picking up trash as part of a contract mowing company when the collision occurred.
Corporal Alex Coomes of the sheriff's office said two vehicles, a Toyota Camry and a Jeep, were traveling east when the vehicles collided for an unknown reason.
Coomes said the Camry went into the grassy median and struck Diaz. The vehicle then went into a dip and out the other side, where it began overturning into the westbound lane.
"The median dips down. Once (the driver) came back up the westbound side, he became airborne and rolled into the westbound lanes," Coomes said.
The Camry was struck by a pickup truck in the westbound lane before coming to rest against a guardrail.
Reports say witnesses told deputies the Camry seemed to sideswipe the Jeep before losing control and entering the median.
Diaz was in critical condition in Louisville as of Thursday morning, Coomes said. The occupants of the Camry suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the Jeep and the driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
Coomes said the westbound lane of the road was partially closed from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and was entirely shut down for two hours after that.
Reconstruction of the accident is still ongoing. No other information was available.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.