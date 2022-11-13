With the holiday season approaching, Harry Pedigo, executive director for both the Daniel Pitino and St. Benedict’s homeless shelters, said it’s the most important time to support those in need.
“The winter months are always the hardest for those that are homeless or near homeless,” he said. “It really is probably one of my favorite times of the year because I find I can be most helpful during the cold months.”
Pedigo said both shelters see an influx of people using the services this time of the year, with the numbers rising “exponentially” since the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pedigo said they typically reach capacity at both facilities, which can regularly accommodate over 60 people each.
“With homelessness in general, the numbers are increasing because of COVID and some of the moratoriums that were set,” he said. “We’re seeing the need increase; but always during the winter time, we’re at capacity. We’re having to turn people away and having to work off a waiting list … at both shelters.”
But Pedigo makes sure even if there isn’t enough space, people don’t walk away empty-handed and tries to find other resources that are available.
Pedigo said St. Benedict’s provides day service, where individuals are able to get warm, have a meal, take a shower and get their laundry taken care of.
“...We always try to make sure that if we do have to turn someone away because we’re full, we’re able to give them a hat and some gloves or some means to keep them warm until we can get them in our facilities,” he said.
The Daniel Pitino Shelter also has a soup kitchen open daily to serve both those that are homeless and those that are at-risk, with community involvement playing a vital role in helping it operate.
“...Keeping up with food, like perishable and nonperishable items, (is) so hard to keep up with in the soup kitchen,” Pedigo said. “That’s probably one of the biggest ways that people can get involved with the Daniel Pitino Shelter, is just donating food items (along) with hats, gloves, socks.
“Those are really big needs during the winter months.”
Pedigo said COVID has changed how they utilize volunteers and the number that typically participate.
“A lot more people are more cognizant and cautious about where they’re spending their time at,” he said, “so we lost a lot of volunteers, (but) there is an increased need as we prepare for some of these holiday meals.”
The need for volunteers is apparent with the Daniel Pitino Shelter recently being declared as a “White Flag” center, which is used for cold weather emergencies declared in Daviess County when temperatures or wind chill drops to 15 degrees or lower, while both shelters seek help with holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“Those are big area needs where we do see an influx of people wanting to come in to show their gratitude and serve our client population,” he said.
Pedigo said there’s been an increase in volunteers as of late due to COVID-19 cases declining and the easing of restrictions.
He’s also seen a different population of people taking time to help out.
“Before, it was mostly those over 50 (years old) that were retired or involved in churches,” he said, “and now we’re seeing where it’s more of a younger generation that’s wanting to get involved and wanting to serve. …It’s kind of taken a new direction.
“I think COVID changed the way that everybody looks at things. Our whole day-to-day lives were changed and uprooted and redirected; and I think in doing that, everybody really looked at where they were at or where they could be in life.”
Pedigo said the younger crowd being more active with volunteering in general gives him hope and allows them to see the reality of the situation rather than listening to “the myths, or the legends or the stereotypes of what homelessness is.”
“Anytime we can get people to come to our doors, I think it communicates more,” he said. “They become emotionally invested because they see versus what they hear. We’re building future donors, (and) we’re building future leaders in our community, (and) it also demonstrates hope to the clients that we serve.
“(The clients) get to see that not everybody looks down on them … and there’s a lot of people that want to give them a hand up and not a hand-out, and I think that’s huge.”
Being able to help others impacts Pedigo on a personal level, as he has experienced homelessness.
“I’ve been there. I’ve been that guy that’s slept on park benches or in my car. I don’t forget where I come from,” he said. “My children never experienced that with me, but they’ve experienced this side with me — which is telling people there is a way out, there is hope and that it’s just an experience (and) it’s temporary.
“Every day I put my shoes on, I’m reminded that they put their shoes on the same way and that we’re no different. I’m just in a different place today than I was 15 years ago.”
Pedigo encourages those interested in getting involved to make a stop at the shelters to learn how they can help.
“We’ve got an open door,” he said.
The Daniel Pitino Shelter is at 501 Walnut St. and St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter is at 1001 W. Seventh St.
