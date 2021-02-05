Harry Pedigo, executive director for St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, said it is not a lack of resources in the Owensboro and Daviess County community that is keeping those experiencing homelessness from seeking shelter, but more often than not, specific circumstances and choices.
In a virtual forum Thursday, Pedigo, Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson, and Andy Ball, director of Daviess County Emergency Management, discussed the homeless situation in Owensboro and Daviess County and what resources are available in the community to combat homelessness.
Currently, Pedigo said St. Benedict’s shelter has around 12 beds open and has had as many as 25 open during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said having populations of individuals experiencing homelessness is not due to a lack of available resources.
Pedigo said the persisting population of those experiencing homelessness is typically due to some other circumstance, such as social anxieties, personal choices, living with a significant other who is not a spouse and not wanting to separate, or even having a pet.
“Owensboro is very resource rich when it comes to helping those that are marginalized when it comes to homelessness,” he said. “What we’re finding are couples that are together and not married and can’t get into a family shelter and they don’t want to separate, or they may have a pet, so yeah, we’re seeing more and more and I think the public’s starting to see more and more.”
Pedigo said there is a need to assist more individuals in these situations, as well as women, an underserved population in Owensboro, especially during the pandemic with a limited number of beds available.
At St. Benedict’s, he said the shelter will try to find accommodations at other shelters for couples who are not married or those in the community willing to temporarily foster pets.
As for the population of individuals residing in English Park, Watson said the city is working to clear the area since many people are residing on private property. The effort, he said, could cost around $17,000, but it will not solve the problem of homelessness for those choosing to remain outside or prevent individuals from gathering.
“My greatest concern is where are they going to go if they won’t accept Harry’s (Pedigo) graciousness; they’ll just gather in another place in our community, and we run into the same problems,” Watson said. “I’m thankful that Owensboro Christian Church is willing to help them in the cold, but as soon as it gets warm enough, they’re going to gather again.”
Mattingly said it catches the city and county “between a rock and a hard place.”
Additionally, Bell said Daviess County Emergency Management, along with the county and city, has worked the past six winters to provide a White Flag shelter to accommodate those experiencing homelessness during extreme cold weather.
While this year has been different due to COVID-19, Owensboro Christian Church has been able to provide shelter, and the city and St. Benedict’s are helping to provide transportation.
Bell said although numbers for White Flag events have been down this year due to inconsistent weather conditions, he is hoping advance notice of cold fronts will help get the word out.
“We’re hoping since we’ve got a little bit of a heads up on this cold weather front coming in, we’ve got it out a day ahead of what we normally do. We’re hoping that the word gets out,” he said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
