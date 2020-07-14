PeezO's Pizza coming Aug. 1

Larry Owen Jr. says he’s always loved pizza.
So, he bought a convection oven, started making his own pizza and gave it to friends.
“I baked a few and things just blew up,” Owen said Monday. “People were posting pictures (on social media). Everybody was wanting it.”
He said, “It was just overwhelming. So, I decided to go all in.”
And about Aug. 1, Owen plans to open PeezO’s Pizza at 2100 W. Second St.
Several restaurants have called the building home in the past, including El Mezcal and Owensboro Pizza Department.
Owen said he covers his toppings with cheese, cuts the pizza into squares and “the sauce is a little sweeter than most places around here.”
He plans to start with carryout and delivery only because of indoor seating restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ll eventually be able to seat 40 to 60 inside,” Owen said. “But we’re not going to open the dining room until this blows over.”
Hours will be from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. initially.
But Owen said he plans to open for lunch when things get better.
“Everybody wants to get out,” he said. “But when the numbers (of cases) go up, everybody is scared. It’s a scary time.”
Owen said he’s looking into putting picnic tables outside the restaurant.
He said he’ll have six to eight people on staff at first.
“I just have to play everything by ear right now,” Owen said. “I’m trying to keep up with the changes in COVID. I want to keep everybody safe.”
Starting a business during a pandemic is scary, he said.
But Owen said he thinks when people try his pizza once, they’ll want to come back for more.
The restaurant’s name — PeezO’s Pizza — is a derivative of a nickname, he said.
And it’s easy to remember.
PMQ Pizza Magazine says there were 76,993 pizzerias in the United States last year with sales of $114.86 billion.
And it said that 83% of Americans eat pizza at least once a month.
