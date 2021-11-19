Rachel Pence Foster has announced her candidacy for a third term as Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator.
Foster was hired as a deputy in the PVA office in March 2002 and has served as the county PVA since December 2013.
“I have lived in Daviess County the majority of my life and actually first stepped foot in the PVA office when I was just 10 years old, helping my father in his land surveying business,” she said in a statement Thursday.
The PVA is responsible for finding, listing and assessing all real property in Daviess County.
“I have taken a transparent approach to property value by offering a free website for the public,” Foster said. “In addition to the free website, we always answer our phones with a live person and treat everyone fairly and equitably.”
Foster is a 1994 graduate of Daviess County High School. She graduated from Owensboro Community & Technical College in 1996 and Western Kentucky University in 1998, with a bachelor of science degree.
Foster, a Republican, is married to David Shea McWherter. They have four daughters and one granddaughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.