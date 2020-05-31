The head of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force said the multi-county agency has been forced to curtail its investigative methods because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But agency Director David Thompson said investigators are still working drug trafficking cases and are compiling information to make arrests when the time is right.
The task force conducts drug trafficking investigations in 13 counties, including Henderson, McLean and Muhlenberg. There are several such task forces across the state, which operate under the concept that they will handle large drug trafficking cases that individual police and sheriff’s departments don’t have the resources to conduct themselves.
Thompson said the pandemic has had an effect. Namely, detectives are unable in most circumstances to make arrests and transport suspects to area jails. Jails have worked to reduce their inmate populations and law enforcement agencies are arresting fewer people, citing people to court rather than taking a person to jail when possible.
“A lot of times, based on jail policy … we can’t take people to jail,” Thompson said.
“We haven’t done a lot of mandatory buys and busting people, because you can’t take them to jail,” Thompson said. “You certainly can’t blame (the jails). As the Governor says, we are in this together.”
There have been some exceptions to those no-arrest policies. “If we feel the person needs to be in jail, we’ll call the prosecutor and get them in jail,” he said.
Detectives are not meeting face to face with people on cases. “We are trying to do what the Governor requested,” Thompson said. “The less human contacts we have, the better.”
But the agency’s detectives are still working on drug investigations.
“We’ve taken this time to run surveillance and do paperwork,” Thompson said. Drug traffickers are still out selling drugs despite the pandemic, Thompson said.
“Those folks are in the mind of making money and dealing drugs, so they aren’t going to quarantine themselves,” Thompson said. “They are coming into contact with drug dealers and addicts who are not as focused as we are” on social distancing.
Thompson said investigators couldn’t risk contracting coronavirus by doing in-person investigations.
“I don’t want that on my conscience,” he said. “... I’m going to err on the side of caution.
“My main responsibility is keeping my people safe, and the community safe,” Thompson said. “There are too many unknowns. It’s too risky.”
Thompson said the investigators are continuing to hone cases for when they can make more arrests.
“What I’ve told my guys is, these folks who are trafficking drugs are not going anywhere. They’ll be here when the time comes around,’ ” he said. “The investigations haven’t stopped. They’ve gotten a month or two stay.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.