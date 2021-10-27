The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force has received operational dollars through the federal Justice Assistance Grant program.
The Greenville-based task force received $268,098. The funds, which come through the state Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, where allocated to nine state drug task forces, the Kentucky State Police and the Lexington/Fayette Urban County Government for investigations.
The grant "is our operating budget," Pennyrile director David Thompson said. "We are one of the oldest and largest (drug task forces), besides KSP."
The funds will be used to investigate drug trafficking cases in the task force's multi-county area.
