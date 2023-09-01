The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force received more than $280,000 in state funds Thursday through a grant from the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.

The task force, which conducts drug investigations in 11 western Kentucky counties, received a $281,453 Justice Assistance Grant. The task force is the largest of its kind in the state, Director David Thompson said.

