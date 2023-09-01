The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force received more than $280,000 in state funds Thursday through a grant from the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.
The task force, which conducts drug investigations in 11 western Kentucky counties, received a $281,453 Justice Assistance Grant. The task force is the largest of its kind in the state, Director David Thompson said.
The grant was one of several distributed to task forces and law enforcement agencies across the state Thursday. Pennyrile received the second-largest grant, after a $372,000 grant given to the Kentucky State Police.
“Geographically, we cover more area (than other drug task forces), which takes more resources,” Thompson said.
The agency, which is based in Central City, partners with sheriff’s offices and police departments in its coverage area, conducting drug investigations smaller agencies may not have the time or personnel to take on alone.
“They all do great work,” Thompson said of the local agencies. “I’ve always said the meat and potatoes of a good drug task force is the connection we’ve got” with patrol officers and deputies, he said.
The JAG grant funds are used for operations, salaries and equipment, Thompson said.
“Without the JAG money, we wouldn’t exist,” Thompson said., “Without it, it would be impossible to do the job we do.”
Fentanyl has become a prominent drug in the task force area, which reaches from Henderson County to the Tennessee border.
“Now it’s not only meth that has fentanyl,” Thompson said. “It’s marijuana and pills that have fentanyl. For a couple of years, heroin was the big thing that was our worry in Kentucky. Now it’s fentanyl.”
The organization works investigations that stretch across counties and tries to identify larger players in drug organizations. But Thompson said the agency also targets street-level dealers.
“You can’t just concentrate on the big stuff,” Thompson said. “You can’t overlook what’s going on at the local level, because that’s what’s causing the destruction.”
The grant funds help the counties in the entire Pennyrile task force area, Thompson said.
“Because of the grant money, we are able to buy equipment needed to do investigations that (the local agencies) may not have the money to buy, and do surveillance small agencies can’t because they are too busy answering calls,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
