153A0931.jpg

Melisa Voges, Park Manager of Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, received a delivery of equipment purchased with the “Hearts of Stihl” grant of $20,000 last week. The equipment will be used for trail recovery and enhancement and for tornado recovery.

 Photo by Jason Jones

Dawson Springs is no stranger to the buzz word “grant,” and now Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park has joined the game.

Serving as Resort Park Manager II since Nov. 1, Melisa Voges recently applied for and was subsequently awarded the “Hearts of Stihl” grant. According to a press release from the Stihl Corporation, the program is “an initiative to care for the environment through the preservation of our nation’s state parks.”

