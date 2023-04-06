Dawson Springs is no stranger to the buzz word “grant,” and now Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park has joined the game.
Serving as Resort Park Manager II since Nov. 1, Melisa Voges recently applied for and was subsequently awarded the “Hearts of Stihl” grant. According to a press release from the Stihl Corporation, the program is “an initiative to care for the environment through the preservation of our nation’s state parks.”
Six state parks in the United States were awarded grants in increments of $20,000 from the outdoor power equipment manufacturer.
In her application, Voges highlighted Pennyrile State Resort Park’s response to the EF-4 tornado that destroyed the majority of the town the park calls home, including the lodging of displaced citizens and serving them three hot meals a day—“at zero cost to them.”
“The December 10th tornado was a tragedy, but it brought our community together and opened our eyes to everything that we took for granted in the past,” said Voges. “Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park was blessed with the ability to serve our community.”
Known to the natives as “Pennyrile,” the resort was named the grant winner of the North Central region of the U.S. Other recipients of the $20,000 grant and their regions are: Massachusetts’ Roxbury Heritage State Park, Northeast; Alabama’s Chewacia State Park, Southeast; Texas’ Inks Lake State Park, Central; Wyoming State Parks, Northwest; and Nevada’s Spooner Lake State Park, Southwest.
Stihl awarded Pennyrile the grant for the purposes of “Kentucky tornado recovery, trail recovery and enhancement, and equipment and material purchase.”
After receiving the $20,000, Voges, on behalf of Pennyrile, purchased a “John Deere Gator, three Stihl backpack blowers, three stihl trimmers, a battery-operated Stihl chainsaw and blower, Stihl shredder vacuum, blower, and chainsaw,” she said. The equipment arrived last Thursday, with most of the Pennyrile workforce on hand to celebrate.
“The park is continually striving for improvement—we are planning more recreation activities in the future, including archery and pickleball,” Voges said. “Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park wants to be a contributor to the success of Dawson Springs.”
“Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park is a wonderful place to work,” she concluded. “We are hiring seasonal workers today.”
Those interested in seasonal employment opportunities may call (270)797-3421 for more information.
