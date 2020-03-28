Call it “Stuck at Home” or “Safe at Home,” either way millions of Americans are either working from home or laid off until the pandemic ends.
And they’re doing everything from binge-watching TV to tackling long-delayed home improvement projects to keep from letting cabin fever set in.
In a Facebook poll this week, the Messenger-Inquirer found that people are staying busy at home.
“I am sorting and scanning family pictures,” CeCe Chinn Thomas said.
Karen Stephen Pollard said she was working on a quilt.
“Barn quilt blocks ready to be assembled,” she said.
“We are painting postcards to mail to rest home residents, painting rocks to hide around town and planning a garden.” said CourtneyA Tomes Peek.
Betty Jo Brooking Darnell said she “made four-layer masks — two layers of cotton, two of Pellon — and a double -cut strip of aluminum drink can cut to bend inside the mask to fit tightly around the nose. Homemade is better than nothing if one has to go out. Hope we don’t have to use them.”
Wanda Arnold was spring cleaning.
Shannon Day Miller said she put together an outdoor swing.
Joanie Burke was “making Christmas ornaments, baking, watching videos and enjoying the Grand Ol’ Opry shows.”
Leslie Carrico said, “I visit the ‘Socially Distant Fest’ daily. it’s various artists bringing music to us via this Facebook page.”
“I am working on a bathroom, painting tile and a floor,” Malissa Troutman said. “First time I have painted a floor.”
Beverly Bosley said she’s planting flowers.
“Building bluebird boxes, dropping problem yard trees and making firewood and going to Yellow Creek Park every day jogging while the HealthPark is shut down,” said Tony Keller.
Jean Ann Chinn Stanley said, “I have been deep spring cleaning my house — cabinets, baseboards, floors and the biggest monster, cleaning out my master closet. How does one person accumulate so much stuff?”
She added, “If the weather would ever stay dry, I want to clean my windows. And I’ve already mowed once.”
Rebecca Watkins Bales said, “Lots of projects to get my spring cleaning done. Don’t remember how many springs ago I did this so thoroughly. Also, starting to redecorate dining room and kitchen combined. Stripping paper and painting. It will probably kill me!”
“Working puzzles and going to start my spring cleaning,” said Janet Weidemann Tichenor.
Martha Roussell said she’s “working on a 1,000-piece puzzle my granddaughter dropped off a week or so ago. Believe me, it is a challenge. But I will take a picture when I finish on Facebook, if I ever finish. But I do like a challenge!”
Susan Blincoe Blythe said she “set up two quarts of ingredients today for homemade vanilla extract.”
“Long walks with my dog, spring cleaning and working in my greenhouse,” said Sherril Payne.
“I’ve tried to do all those things I’ve never had time for,” said Jennifer Adams Eaton. “I edged my flower beds. I matched the unmatched socks.”
Linda Howard Young said, “Back to the ‘50’s entertainment, such as packing lunch and drinks and taking a long drive, stopping on the side of the road to eat the picnic-style lunch, TV, books, crossword puzzles, movies on TV, jigsaw puzzles, cards and one project at a time.”
“Cooking new dishes that I find on Facebook, posting something every day that I think is funny, getting my dog, Harvey, in on the action with a post from him every day,” said Doris Moore Frakes. “And saying a prayer every morning at 5 a.m. for health and safety of all.”
Kathryn Robertson Campbell said, “Making masks for Hermitage. Cooking good things. Crocheting lovely things. Staying away from everyone except my husband.”
Patty Harker said, “My husband is doing gutter cleaning, Koi pond cleaning, getting ready to paint. I will be spring-cleaning closets and such. After that, crocheting blankets, hats, dolls and a tablecloth.”
“Working on my ham radios, trying to get them all back on the air,” said Frank Fraize.
Michael Langdon said, “Got the mowers ready and cut grass. Fixed the glass doors on my curio cabinet. Made a small stand to put my tablet on.”
“We are digitizing all home videos and old pictures,” said Chris Reid. “I’ve finished over 120 hours of video, which includes 75 high school games, family weddings and events. I’ve shared some of it with the players and parents — leaving memory sticks in mailboxes. People are really bored and will watch anything. Most of the games are from ‘99 through ‘03.”
Pamela L. Smith-Wright said, “Cleaning out closets. My husband had clothes in his side from 30 years ago. We could open a vintage shop for men.”
“Working on a quilt top,” said Diann Meredith-Cecil.
Jody Gaddis said, “Remodeling the bathroom.”
Lisa Wood said, “Teaching my dog some new tricks, learning some sign language and preparing a book for publication. And taxes. Gotta do taxes.”
“Washing all of my special dishes and enjoying seeing them shine,” said Judy Dixon.
Brenda Gossett is painting a bedroom.
Vicky Parrish said she is “researching history and recreating recipes using minimal ingredients, reading the Bible, painting and home-schooling two munchkins, trying to figure out how to help others.”
Glen Snow said, “We had one file box of receipts, bills and routine paperwork for each year from 1985 to today. We meticulously went through all these boxes, stripped out everything with our Social Security numbers, bank account numbers and credit card numbers and shredded.”
“Going through old pics and trying to remember dates and get them labeled while we truly remember,” said Sherry Olsen.
Shannon Lile said she’s “getting ready to plant garden. Mainly medicinal herbs, so we’ll be better prepared for the next event. I also want to start producing honey. Honey will be worth its weight in gold when the value of paper money collapses.”
Adrian Ray Evans Sr. said he’s “finishing up my fourth book.”
“I’m not doing diddly squat,” said Rayburn Shot Minton. “I have become quite proficient at it.”
“I have a lot in mind, but procrastination is one of my strongest suits,” said Robert J. Gilles Sr. “Trying to stay fit by walking the entire neighborhood three days per week. It takes 40 minutes and is much more difficult than walking the track at the HealthPark.”
Linda Hess Bennett said, “Enjoying precious time with my grandkids. Making cakes (cupcakes) and homework. Learning to cook, doing laundry. Watching a movie and eating popcorn in the afternoons.”
“In mid-February, we started a major renovation,” said Susan Zoglmann. “Building the house in 1991 was interesting. We did a lot of the work ourselves. But this has topped that.”
“I’m coloring! Productive huh?” said Lanie Wright Johnson. “Have my adult coloring book and gel pens.”
Candace Witte said, “Purging things we no longer need, cleaning an already clean condo, cooking way too much, eating way too much, reading, watching TV, going out on the balcony and looking at the real world.”
“I take our Buster for a walk, I do online puzzles and online Spades tournaments with other Spades players,” said Daniel Gillians. “Planning to go walking down at the RiverPark today.”
Ondra Edds said, “Cleaning out the kitchen cabinets. Seems as if it has been a while as some items expired in ‘09.”
