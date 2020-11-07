Voters notified of signature issues or other problems with absentee ballots have a little more time to correct their ballots.
Officials with the Daviess County Clerk’s Office said initially people with problem absentee ballots had to have those issues corrected by Friday. But an examination of the regulations governing the election show that people have until 4:30 p.m. Monday to correct ballots.
Richard House, chief deputy clerk for the clerk’s office, said those problem ballots won’t change the outcome of any local elections.
But if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that every single vote counts.
“I made a mistake. I thought (the deadline) was today at noon,” to fix ballots, House said Friday morning.
There are still some absentee ballots in Daviess County that hadn’t been returned by Friday morning but that is in keeping with the state’s election plan. The bipartisan plan, which was agreed upon by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams, allowed for any mailed absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted as long as they were delivered by Friday.
Those ballots could be delivered as late as 6 p.m. to clerk’s offices, but House said most of the ballots would likely all be in by early Friday afternoon.
Absentee ballots “are trickling in,” House said.
As part of the state’s election plan, which included some expanded access to absentee ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the extended time allowed people to fix problem ballots for reasons such as signatures that do not match the signature the state has on file for voters.
“It was like, ‘You have your first chance, your second chance and your third chance,’ ” House said.
