Oprah on rap song 'Oprah's Bank Account': LOVEEEEEEEE IT!
NEW YORK — Lil Yachty, DaBaby and Drake’s new rap song “Oprah’s Bank Account” is one of Oprah’s favorite things.
No, the song hasn’t officially made the media mogul’s annual list, but when asked what she thought of the song, Winfrey exclaimed to The Associated Press: “I love it. I love it. I loveeeeee it! Yes, I love it!”
“Oprah’s Bank Account” was released last month and will be featured on Lil Yachty’s new album, “Lil Boat 3,” to be released this year. The song is currently No. 23 on Billboard’s rap songs chart.
In the 9-minute music video for the song, Lil Yachty, as the character Boprah, is dressed like Winfrey and hosts a talk show, where Drake appears as his guest. Lil Yachty also interviews DaBaby in the clip.
Clark’s breakup record allows creative freedom
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — When singer-songwriter Brandy Clark went into the studio to record her next album, many of her songs reflected on the breakup of a 15-year relationship. But musically, she was also divorcing herself of the notion that she was just a country singer.
“All I ever saw myself as was a country artist because most of my influences were country,” said the 44-year-old singer from Morton, Washington. “But in this record, I guess I just kind of took the handcuffs off of myself.”
Clark has co-written big hits for Miranda Lambert (“Mama’s Broken Heart”), The Band Perry (“Better Dig Two”) and Kacey Musgraves (“Follow Your Arrow”) on top of releasing her own critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated albums. On Clark’s previous records, her country songs were primarily character driven, full of observant details about the lives of ordinary people that Clark either knew or imagined. But on “ Your Life is a Record,” which came out in March, Clark reflected inward not only on her breakup, but her career in country music as well.
