Kentuckians from throughout the state arrived in Owensboro on Friday for the Rural-Urban Exchange (RUX) Community Intensive.
Co-founders Savannah Barrett and Josh May came together to create the two-year exchange program for the entire state.
Ivy Brashear, a co-facilitator of RUX, said the leadership program is open to residents of Kentucky who are interested in learning more about different aspects of the state through trips around the commonwealth.
“The reason we wanted to do this was because we were starting to notice that there were a lot of divisions that were happening,” she said. “People were dividing themselves based on county lines, politics and other categories and we wanted to bring them together.”
When RUX was created, there were three areas that the program wanted to focus on.
“We designed this program about people, place and partnership,” Brashear said. “We have a host committee that decides what the stories are they want to tell people who are coming from all across the state.”
Brashear said the program has visited Louisville and will head to Estill County later in the summer for its third and final trip of this year’s cohort.
“We try to focus on stories we may not typically hear — stories about native populations, people of color — those people whose stories have been obscured over time,” she said.
Other areas of topic include local industries, education and city leaders.
“Every year we visit three different places for a weekend,” Brashear said. “We rotate two places out every two years so next year Louisville and Estill County will be out and bring two new ones in, but we will come back to Owensboro again.”
Brashear said members in the program leave the experience with a better grasp on each community and its residents that they visit.
“That’s one of the main themes, that they have that deeper understanding,” she said. “They also make deep connections with the people in the cohort.”
RUX members visited Kentucky Wesleyan College, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and Friday After 5 on Friday.
Between Saturday and Sunday, the cohort will explore First Christian Church, the H.L. Neblett Center, the Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market, Riney Farms, the RiverPark Center, Holiday World and the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden.
Local community members will talk to RUX participants about Owensboro and what makes it unique.
Those speakers include Chad Benefield, Joe Berry, Mark Brown, Rafe Buckner, Jessie Carter, Candance Castlen Brake, Tim Davis, Stacy Edds-Ellis, Jim Gilles, Cole Hamilton, Crashaunya Hartsfield, Joan Hayden, Olga McKissic, Keith Riney and Marshall Sanders.
For more information about RUX, visit www.kyrux.org.
