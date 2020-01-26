People should have to work to receive benefits
I am writing in response to the Dec. 7 article about the potential loss of food stamp benefits to able-bodied recipients without disabilities or dependents. The Audubon representative quoted in the article claims that many food-stamp recipients actually are working. If that is the case, then this new regulation does not even affect those people, and it is a moot point.
It makes no sense to continue to belabor the issue about how many of them are working — which takes up 75% of the entire article — making the primary focus appear to be that these people are at a disadvantage by the new ruling, which is not the case. It also seems highly suspicious that multiple attempts to get specific SNAP data were unsuccessful.
In my world, middle class working people, especially those who are struggling financially and just above the qualification to receive these benefits are the people who need our help. These are the folks who should get some tax relief by not having to pay for benefits for able-bodied people receiving benefits who refuse to work.
And the conveniently ‘left-out’ detail is that more than just work qualifies those to receive food stamps. They can do volunteering, caregiving, or even be in an educational or training program. So, I fail to see the harm being done and resent the focus of this article that cutting these able-bodied people off from free handouts is a hardship. It is more of a hardship to those who are footing the bill for the free handouts.
Likewise on the same note, immediately upon being elected, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that one of the first things he would be doing is to roll back the work requirement in Kentucky for able-bodied Medicaid recipients as well. On behalf of all the hard-working tax-payers of this state, I can only roll my eyes and ask, “why?”
Melinda Schoenwald
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.