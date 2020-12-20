Katelyn Gray was a day care worker in Owensboro when she was laid off in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many others across the state, Gray filed for unemployment. She received two checks with the $600 in federal enhanced benefits.
Then, the enhanced payments stopped. Gray’s employment reverted back to $150 every two weeks, then to $75, which is what Gray said she is still receiving.
Meanwhile, Gray’s fiance, Joseph Curtis, who was also laid off, never received any unemployment.
“He went back to work for a month or so and got laid off again,” Gray said in a recent interview. “I have filed probably six to eight claims since he was laid off again, trying to figure out how to fix it.”
Gray is one of many people who have unresolved unemployment insurance claims stemming from the pandemic. According to the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, there were 14,086 unresolved initial claims in October, the last month for which statistics were available. Of those, 1,236 had been cleared for payment but had not been claimed or were awaiting further documentation.
In response to emailed questions, Labor Cabinet officials said the agency has struggled with staff reductions and the closure of unemployment offices, which were done under the administration of Gov. Matt Bevin. Officials also said they were working to manage an unprecedented number of claims while using antiquated computer systems.
“Since the pandemic began, there have been approximately 1,362,000 claims filed for unemployment insurance.” Labor Cabinet communications advisor Cali Mills said in a statement. “Kentucky has paid out more than $5 billion to Kentuckians since March, but no one in state government will be satisfied until all Kentuckians have received the unemployment benefits for which they qualify.”
Leslie Latham, Gray’s mother, said Gray “calls or emails every day” about her unemployment insurance. Gray is pregnant and ”she’s a high-risk pregnancy,” and is unable to return to work.
Although Curtis is in line for a new job, he hasn’t yet started work, Latham said.
“They are desperate,” Latham said. “They can’t even come up with gas money.”
Latham said she is afraid the couple will be evicted.
Gray said she never received any enhanced unemployment payments after receiving two checks with the extra $600. Gray has received some assistance from the Owensboro Help Office when the agency sent her landlord a check covering a portion of their rent.
“I’m grateful … but it takes us a month to get together $850, and we are behind on utilities,” Gray said. “Now I owe the $850 again, and haven’t been able to (pay) any of it.”
Cathy Perrin, a McLean County resident, was cautioned by medical staff to shelter at home when the pandemic began. Perrin, 67, said her employer was understanding but wasn’t initially ready for people to work from home. In April, she applied for unemployment benefits and had immediate success.
“It went right through like magic,” said Perrin, who had heard of problems other people were experiencing. “I thought, ‘what is everyone having so much trouble with?’ ”
In June, Perrin had to completely reapply, which is a periodic part of the process. Perrin followed the same steps she had in April but never received another payment or an explanation of why.
“I tried everything I could possibly do to get someone to tell me something,” Perrin said. “I just couldn’t figure out what I did wrong.”
Amanda Lutterman had a similar experience. Lutterman was a forklift driver making $16.25 an hour when she was first furloughed, then let go entirely, because of the pandemic.
“When I was furloughed, my (employer) helped me to get set up for unemployment,” Lutterman said. In October, when the state’s employment ran out after 26 weeks, Lutterman applied for the additional 13 weeks of unemployment available under the CARES Act, but never received any payments.
In all her calls and emails, Lutterman said Friday she has spoken to a person once who told her the claim was under review.
“ ‘You have to be patient,’ ” Lutterman said she was told.
“I don’t care how many times you call,” Lutterman said. “I’ve sent 20 to 30 emails and I’ve called hundreds (of times) and I can’t get a response.”
Mills said the high number of the state’s unemployment offices that were closed prior to the pandemic by then-Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration has complicated the process.
“The previous administration closed more than 30 of the state’s 51 regional career centers and moved 95 employees out of career centers, and (with) unemployment services leaving, an (Office of Unemployment Insurance) with limited staffing ultimately hampered our ability to quickly respond to claimants during this pandemic,” Mills said. “Additionally, the computer system used by Unemployment Insurance is built on an antiquated system and programming language that is not always able to quickly respond.”
The mass shutdown created a flood of requests for unemployment assistance. In July, Sandy Harp, head of technology services for the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, told lawmakers that, before the pandemic, the state was receiving about 3,000 unemployment insurance claims a week.
But when the state went into lockdown, claims rose to 80,000 per week for a period of several weeks, Harp said.
Since the onset of the pandemic, 1.362 million unemployment claims have been filed in Kentucky, Mills said. The state, she said, has paid more than $5 billion in claims.
Lutterman said she estimates there is about $6,000 in unemployment payments she didn’t receive. But she describes her experience as “a blessing and a curse.” Through the career center in Bowling Green, Lutterman was able to get a Workforce Initiative and Opportunity Act scholarship to get her medical assistant certificate.
And she was able to get additional certifications by using the unemployment money she did receive to pay for tuition. She is now working part-time as a medical assistant and has a full-time position with Baptist Health beginning in late December.
Still, going without the promised extra unemployment has left Lutterman deep in the hole financially, she said.
“I’m screwed for my whole year, just to pay my bills,” Lutterman said. For assistance, “I have my fiance. He’s amazing,” she said. “I could not do it without him.”
Lutterman said she doesn’t think she would have a job now if not for the scholarship and unemployment funds that helped her get new job skills. But Lutterman, who has children, said she maxed out her credit cards paying for daily expenses like rent.
“I had a good credit score before, but now I’m struggling to make the minimum payment” on her credit cards, she said. Her credit score now “is trashed.”
Perrin said she fared better than most people who couldn’t get payments. She was able to save some of the unemployment money she’d received between April and June, and she had support from her community.
“I’ve been fortunate in my life,” Perrin said. “It’s always great, when times are rough … to have people who have your back.”
In August, Perrin’s employer arranged for her to work from home. She said she isn’t angry about not being able to receive additional unemployment past June and she doesn’t blame the state.
Even the decision to reduce the number of employment offices was probably correct at the time, she said.
But, “That system is so (strained) they couldn’t handle normal transactions” before the pandemic. “Once they started failing, there was no recovery.
“It was an impossible situation, and I have no ill will toward anybody,” Perrin said. But she does worry about people who have struggled more than her because they couldn’t get unemployment payments.
“Those who received nothing are the ones my heart goes out to,” Perrin said. “... I can’t imagine what these people have gone through, who haven’t received anything since March.”
She said she would most like to know why her payments were stopped, and she hopes the state can repair the unemployment system in the future.
In her emailed response to questions, Mills said, “staffers continue to work each and every day to resolve the oldest claims first, issue determinations and release appeal decisions which result in payments to eligible claimants.”
Some federal CARES Act money — $200 million — the state received will go back into repaying the $475 million the state got to bolster its unemployment fund. State lawmakers said recently that rebuilding the state’s unemployment fund, without overtaxing businesses who pay unemployment taxes, is a priority.
The state provides 26 weeks of unemployment payments and the CARES Act provided an additional 13 weeks. Although the state depleted its unemployment fund, benefits will continue for those who qualify, Mills said.
“Traditional unemployment benefits will be available beyond December for unemployed Kentuckians who qualify and have not exhausted their 26 weeks,” Mill said. “After the 13-week period that Kentucky is barred from providing (extended benefits), those benefits could become active again based on the state’s insured unemployment rate.
“Additionally, depending on actions taken by Congress, there could be other unemployment programs rolled out by the U.S. (DOL)” meaning the Department of Labor, Mills said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
