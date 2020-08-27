Kanye West sues Ohio election head to get on November ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rapper Kanye West sued Ohio’s election chief Wednesday in an effort to be placed on the November presidential ballot after the Secretary of State deemed him unqualified as an independent candidate.
West’s emergency filing against Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose comes days after the election’s chief rejected the nearly 15,000 signatures and other paperwork the rapper submitted earlier this month in an attempt to run for president, citing mismatched information on the signature-gathering documents.
In the complaint, attorneys for West’s campaign in Ohio allege that it is LaRose’s duty to accept any petition for an independent candidate as long as there is no protest filed against the petition and it doesn’t violate Ohio law.
Ohio was one of a number of states that denied West’s petition to appear on their ballot last week. On Friday, the state elections board in Illinois said West hadn’t submitted enough petition signatures and wouldn’t be on the ballot. On Thursday, Wisconsin election officials decided to keep West off the battleground state’s presidential ballot because his campaign turned in his nomination papers moments after the deadline, while officials in Montana also said he fell short of petitions.
Earlier this month, West without explanation withdrew his petition to appear as a presidential candidate on New Jersey’s ballot. He also missed deadlines or was rejected in numerous other states this summer, including California, Florida and Pennsylvania.
West is currently on the ballot in states that include Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont.
29-year-old Dutch writer wins International Booker Prize
LONDON — A 29-year-old Dutch writer has become the youngest author to win the International Booker Prize.
Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s “The Discomfort of Evening,” a dark story about a devout farming family in a strict Christian community in the rural Netherlands, was announced as the winner Wednesday.
Under the rules of the prize, the 50,000-pound ($66,000) award will be split between the author and translator Michele Hutchison, giving both equal recognition.
Ted Hodgkinson, who chaired a panel of judges, described the novel as “a tender and visceral evocation of a childhood caught between shame and salvation.”
The International Booker Prize is awarded every year to a book of fiction in any language that is translated into English and published in the U.K. or Ireland. The award is separate from the main Booker Prize, and aims to encourage more publishing and reading of quality fiction from around the world.
This year the judges considered 124 books, translated from 30 languages.
