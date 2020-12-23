Pascal dons different armor for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’
When Pedro Pascal started to think about his “Wonder Woman 1984” villain Max Lord, one name came to mind: Gordon Gekko. Who better to model his power suit-wearing striver on than the embodiment of 1980s greed and callousness?
But director Patty Jenkins had something different in mind than the Michael Douglas character. (Both say it wasn’t Donald Trump, either.)
“She pulled me away from that,” Pascal said. “She was like, ‘that’s not the polish that we’re after.’ ”
It was a nerve-wracking realization for Pascal, who thought he’d be able to hide behind the slickness of a cold and calculating finance guy. But it was a call that he ended up loving in the end.
“What we went after was so much more unpredictable and exposed,” he said. “The thing that would ultimately anchor me to him was far more vulnerable than what a Gordon Gekko-type would be.”
In the film, which debuts in theaters and on HBO Max in the U.S. on Christmas Day, Max Lord is a divorced dad, minor television personality and wannabe oil tycoon whose wealth is mostly smoke and mirrors until he gets hold of a powerful, wish-granting stone.
“He’s an immigrant who is trying to live up to appearing to be his idea of the American dream,” Jenkins said.
It was producer Charles Roven, who he’d worked with on “Triple Frontier,” who initially called Pascal saying that Jenkins wanted to meet.
“I just adored him. I thought he was such a great guy and such an interesting person and an excellent actor,” Jenkins said. “But when I was sitting and thinking about who could pull this off, I just knew that he could do it. There was something about Pedro that I knew he could hit every different mark and also reveal a side of himself I wasn’t sure that even he had gotten to use yet.”
Via songwriting and freestyling, Aiko finds her voice
NEW YORK — Jhené Aiko is rapping on the phone.
When the R&B darling recalls the first song she ever wrote — a rap when she was about 5 or 6 — she spits out the lyrics like it’s her latest hit.
“It’s the J, the really funky one. I could wrap you up in every single way/Can I play? Yes I can, you could see me like every single day/Come on, don’t you want to play? If you be like me, you would be.”
At the time, the early ‘90s, Aiko was obsessed with the debut rap single from Raven-Symoné, “That’s What Little Girls Are Made Of,” which was written and produced by Missy Elliott.
“I wasn’t old enough to know how to spell things correctly,” 32-year-old Aiko recalled, saying she also drew inspiration from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. “My mom helped me write it down.”
It’s no surprise that Aiko remembers the lyrics she crafted as a child — songwriting is not only important because it’s part of her job as a singer and performer, it’s a big part of how she lives her life and expresses her thoughts and feelings.
“Whenever I’m going through anything really, whether it be something painful or something that’s making me happy, I’m inspired to write,” she admitted. “Even when I was younger, I’ve always felt a need to share my feelings. I would write little poems and leave them around; little diary entries and I would just sort of leave it open. I don’t like things to fester inside of me. I like to just get it out and share it.”
Aiko’s healthy practice of releasing her pain and happiness through songwriting has become her art: It’s how she’s crafted songs over the years that has helped her become an R&B star, with relatable and direct lyrics about love and life and everything in between it.
“It’s never just, ‘Girl I love your music.’ It’s always a story that’s super personal and we end up crying together because it’s always very deep,” Aiko — whose sound is a mix of neo-soul, hip-hop and ambient R&B — said of her conversations with her fans. “They would always mention, ‘This helped me get through a really tough time. I feel like this healed me.’ Or even, ‘When I put it on, my baby goes to sleep.’ This is the lane. This is a part of my purpose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.