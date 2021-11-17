Perdue Farms delivered about 650 boxes of chicken to health care employees at Ohio County Healthcare on Tuesday morning as a thank-you for their work during the pandemic.
The efforts, according to Kyla Dockery, Perdue complex human resources manager in Cromwell, are part of the company’s “Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors” initiative.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated the heroic efforts of so many people in our communities, including first responders, health care and other essential workers on the front lines,” she said. “We are eternally grateful, today and every day, for the health care heroes across the country and right here in Ohio County who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe and healthy.”
Health care workers were able to drive through the parking lot at OCH where Perdue was set up and have a Perdue associate place the box in the trunks of their car. Employees who were already working were able to come out and pick up their box.
The gratitude shown by health care workers Tuesday was “overwhelming,” Dockery said.
“I think people are very grateful, but certainly, it’s us that are grateful for everything our health care workers have done for our community, for Perdue,” she said.
She said the company’s Cromwell location wanted to support OCH, specifically, because of its long-standing partnership with the health care system, as it held on-site COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics for Perdue employees, in addition to stationing nurse practitioners and physicians at Perdue’s on-site wellness clinic.
Cece Robinson, OCH director of community relations, said the efforts by Perdue were a morale booster and appreciated by hospital staff as they continue their work to protect the community against COVID-19.
“Healthcare workers across the nation are stretched thin and are facing challenges that they’ve never seen before,” she said. “For Perdue to come out and bring us nourishment and literally provide food for our tables is the true epitome of neighbors providing hope for neighbors.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
