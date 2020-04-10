If you’re been laid off during the pandemic and need to work, Perdue Foods in Beaver Dam wants to hear from you.
Kyla Dockery, human resources complex manager, said the plant needs several temporary workers now.
And the pay is $14 an hour, which includes a $1-an-hour special incentive during the coronavirus pandemic.
“These are not part-time jobs,” she said. “They’re full-time.”
When staff members have to be quarantined or don’t feel safe in public because of underlying health problems, they take a leave of absence.
But the jobs still need to be done, Dockery said.
That’s where the temporary workers come in.
“This is a very clean facility,” Dockery said.
Most of the entry-level jobs involve cutting up already processed chickens, styling and packaging them for the grocery stores, she said.
“The chicken they handle looks like what you find in the grocery store,” Dockery said.
The Ohio County facility is high-tech and employs about 1,200 people, she said.
Dockery said the plant, which is considered an essential industry, has implemented further safety measures during the pandemic.
People who can’t work more than six feet apart have barriers erected to protect them, she said.
Temperatures are checked before workers enter the plant and workers wear masks.
People interested in the jobs can apply at www.perdue.com/careers or https://perduecareers.com/job/Beaver-Dam-General- Labor-KY-42320/634249600/
Dockery said the company will call the applicants back.
“We will respond quickly,” she said.
But don’t go to the plant.
“We’re not taking applications on site,” Dockery said.
“We’re putting food on families’ tables,” she said. “This is an essential service.”
When the pandemic is over and other businesses reopen, Dockery said, the temporary workers can leave.
But those who want to stay on may be able to land a permanent job, she said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
