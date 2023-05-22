Reid’s Orchard was full of life and sunny skies with visitors locally and beyond spending their Sunday at the “Strawberry Bliss Market Day” as part of the orchard’s 150th anniversary celebration.

The event — which was in partnership with Daviess County Farm Bureau — included numerous vendors, activities for the children, live entertainment and an opportunity for guests to pick their own strawberries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.