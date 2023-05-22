Reid’s Orchard was full of life and sunny skies with visitors locally and beyond spending their Sunday at the “Strawberry Bliss Market Day” as part of the orchard’s 150th anniversary celebration.
The event — which was in partnership with Daviess County Farm Bureau — included numerous vendors, activities for the children, live entertainment and an opportunity for guests to pick their own strawberries.
Valerie Reid Reel, event coordinator for the orchard, said timing and weather were on their side.
“This was perfect,” she said Sunday. “The sun’s out shining, everybody’s ready to get out.”
Owensboro resident Renee Howard arrived 15 minutes after the start of the event and found her way to the field to pick “a bucket worth” of strawberries shortly before noon.
“I like (going) to the farmers market and I like to try and grow my own stuff,” she said. “ … I just like fresh stuff.”
“Strawberry Bliss Market Day” is a “great way to get out in the community” and “support local,” she said.
She also finds it to help her unwind, be out in nature and “getting to see how things grow.”
“I guess it kind of centers me,” Howard said.
For Marisa Reynolds of Owensboro and her daughter Izzy Reynolds, 9, the day was part of a regular bonding activity.
“I grew up coming out here when I was a little girl and we would always come out here and pick,” Marisa Reynolds said. “(Izzy and I) have been coming out here since (she) was probably 3 years-old.
“We love strawberries, and there’s nothing better than fresh strawberries.”
While Izzy Reynolds enjoys going through the field searching for the most “perfectly triangle” and “perfectly red” berries she can find, the biggest takeaway for her is who she gets to spend the time with.
“(I like that) I get to do this with my mom,” she said.
The orchard celebrated its final Apple Festival in October, and now plans to have several smaller-scale events, such as “Strawberry Bliss Market Day.”
“We’re just kind of putting together a few different market days throughout the summer, (especially) trying to hit when our fruits (are ready),” Reel said. “We already have a lot of people coming out because it’s strawberry season and people are picking strawberries. We’re just adding something a little bit more to it for them when they get out here.”
The orchard held its “Easter Adventure” event on April 1, followed by the “Spring Flower Bliss Market Day” on April 16.
The next event, “Sunset Flower Bliss Market Day,” is scheduled for the evening hours on July 9.
“It was really sad to see the Apple Festival go, but it just got too big. These (events) are perfect,” Reel said. “We can enjoy them. I think people even enjoy them a little bit more because they’re smaller, there’s more throughout the year instead of one big one. ...
“We’ve added quite a few (events) in and we’ll see which ones we’re really a big hit to continue (in) the years (to come).”
Reel feels it’s “amazing” to be part of the orchard’s long-standing legacy and hopes the community will embrace it throughout the year.
“It’s really special to be able to say that the farm … is going on the sixth generation of the orchard,” she said. “We’re trying to have fun celebrating it.”
