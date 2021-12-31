You may know Cathy Mullins for wearing a number of different hats in the community.
She’s president of the Kentucky Department of American Gold Star Mothers, publicity director of the Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organization, one of the choir directors for Sunday Edition and Grace Christian Academy and the children’s ministry director at Christ Community Church.
But Mullins’ reach extends even further, as she’s been performing the national anthem for thousands of screaming National Hockey League (NHL) fans for the past four seasons at Nashville Predators games.
She’s in her fifth season singing for the Predators, and she’s loving it.
“It’s amazing,” Mullins said. “Just amazing. …I’m still pinching myself.”
Though music has been a part of Mullins’ life for years, including teaching piano and vocal lessons for the past 15 years, Mullins said that she didn’t start singing Francis Scott Key’s “The Star-Spangled Banner” until 2015, which stemmed from personal tragedy.
One of her sons, Specialist (SPC) Brandon Scott Mullins, U.S. Army, was killed by an IED while serving in Afghanistan in 2011.
“It all relates to our son Brandon and the trajectory that our family (and) our lives took when he died; I feel like it’s pretty incredible,” Mullins said. “I feel like his spirit is always with me. In fact, all these opportunities — I can point back directly to how (Brandon’s) loss has impacted things that we do.”
Mullins’ husband, songwriter Tommy Mullins, ended up writing the song “Twenty One” in tribute to their son and how old he was when he passed away, inspired by a voicemail that Brandon left saying, “I love you. I love all you guys. Got a little business to take care of. It’s no big deal. I’m going to handle it, then come back.”
“I asked him to leave me this voicemail before he deployed so I could hear his voice anytime I wanted,” Mullins said. “It’s the perfect voicemail. And I do listen to it every day.”
Eventually, they performed the song at an Operation Support Our Troops-America retreat for Gold Star Families, with Mullins providing backing vocals and harmonies for her husband, and they were invited to jump out of an airplane with the United States Army Parachute Team, also known as the Golden Knights, in North Carolina in May 2015.
Part of the event included family members sharing their stories about the loved ones they lost — Cathy and Tommy Mullins decided to perform their son’s song. At the event, they had a chance meeting with Bill and Deb Rickert, co-founders of OSOT-America.
“I kind of give (Deb) all our credit …,” Mullins said.
Deb Rickert enjoyed the song and Mullins’ voice and asked if Mullins ever sang the national anthem.
“I said, ‘You know, I never sung that song,’ ” Mullins said. “And Deb said, ‘You know, I have a committee up in Chicago, and we would love to have you come sing for this big event ….”
Two months later, Mullins performed the anthem at Rockin’ For the Troops at Cantigny Park out in Wheaton, Illinois, in front of 15,000 people, with actor Gary Sinise and his Lt. Dan Band in attendance.
“...It was really, really a surreal experience,” Mullins said. “...It was just history from there.”
While Mullins began making appearances and having friends record her performances at community events, the Predators announced that they were searching for someone to sing the anthem during the 2017-18 season.
While many people convinced her to apply, Mullins had doubts at first before submitting her video entry.
“I thought, honestly, I (was) too old,” Mullins said. “It’s Nashville — they’ve got tons of musicians down there ….”
Mullins, 52, received word that she was selected as one of the top 10 singers out of 1,000 applicants and was asked to head down to Nashville for an in-person audition.
Mullins headed to the internet to prepare.
“I listened to every YouTube video that I could find of national anthem singers,” Mullins said. “...I listened to hundreds of them.”
Mullins successfully won the role, along with three other singers, through an online vote. She performed over 10 times during the season, including having the opportunity to sing the Canadian national anthem — “O Canada” — at the Stanley Cup finals in 2018 while sharing the ice with Grammy winner and country singer Sheryl Crow, who performed the American anthem.
Mullins’ talents have led her to perform at other places and for other organizations, such as Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, U.S. Army Fort Benning military base in Georgia, where Brandon Mullins trained, Churchill Downs in Louisville, Wounded Warrior Project and for the Woody Williams Foundation, a nonprofit that helps honor, recognize and serve Gold Star Families and the legacies of loved ones who have sacrificed their lives.
It was after her appearance at Fort Benning that Mullins received an offer to perform for an Atlanta Falcons game in November 2021, albeit pre-recorded at Fort Benning due to COVID protocols.
Mullins has exceed 300 performances in the past five years. But each time is still as invigorating, especially when heading down to a Predators game, she said.
“Owensboro is two hours north of Nashville. I would drive two hours for 90 seconds,” Mullins said. “It’s amazing. I really love it ….”
When Mullins sings the song, she makes sure it comes from an honest place every time and hopes the crowd are inclined to join in.
“...I don’t really add a lot of extra bells and whistles to it. I just sing it from my heart,” Mullins said. “...I consider myself a song leader — I want you to sing with me when I sing, instead of just singing by myself. …When you sing with people, you become a new voice and you create something new and you touch someone’s heart ….”
Mullins continues to keep her prime purpose in mind — singing the song for Brandon Mullins, her other son, Shaun Mullins, who is currently stationed in Italy, and her son-in-law Steven Randall, stationed out in Okinawa, Japan.
“Every time I sing it, people are like, ‘Oh, who’s Cathy Mullins?’ and then that opens up a door to tell (Brandon’s) story,” Mullins said. “To talk about the price of freedom, the cost of freedom, and what it really means to live in a free country.”
She also hopes the opportunity will serve as inspiration to others.
“I’m an educator. That’s one of my main things — is to teach that next generation,” Mullins said. “Leading people in song and giving other kids opportunities to sing. I have a lot of students that sing the national anthem now … and it’s amazing. When you’re teaching, you love when your students are able to do that.”
