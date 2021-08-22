Last Sunday was one of the best Sundays in my long life.
It all started with my customary trip around the corner for Mass at Immaculate Catholic Church and continued with a pretty good Sunday dinner for myself and two sons.
That meal included steak and gravy, green beans, mashed potatoes, corn and hot biscuits.
And that was just the first part of the day.
Shortly after lunch I was visited by three of my fantastic grandchildren, Catherine, Charlie and Christian Milem. Such visits to see their old papaw are frequent and certainly welcomed.
Yes, I know there are a lot of grandfathers who love their grandchildren, but I rank right up there near the top.
So what happened after that great visit to continue on with a super Sunday?
Well, it probably won’t be important to a lot of folks around Owensboro, but it was major to me.
I’ve been a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan since the age of 12, and watching them win their sixth-straight game on television went very well with Sunday Mass, steak and gravy, and a visit by grandchildren.
Then came the closing chapter of that wonderful Sunday. Sitting alone on my patio and staring into the depths of space, I heard the beautiful sound of an approaching jet plane. The Owensboro Air Show had finished for Saturday and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels remained around the airport for Sunday’s farewell flight.
And what a flight that was.
With some of the best jet pilots known to aviation, the residents of Owensboro were treated to a spectacle of flying that only the Angels could provide.
And the fact that I’m a die-hard airplane fan made that performance even more impressive. I was subjected to a lot of naval aviation while in the U.S. Navy aboard the carrier Roosevelt and the U.S. Naval Air Station at Jacksonville, Florida, and what the Angels were doing over my backyard may have been close to my final such show.
No, I’m not a fatalist, but I am a realist.
That Sunday was a social Sunday, and the flying antics of those great Blue Angel pilots kind of made me believe they knew where I was coming from.
But don’t worry — if indeed you do worry about old column writers — I’ll be back next Sunday, but those beautiful grandchildren will be far away in college, steak and gravy won’t be on the menu, the Cardinals will have snapped their winning streak, and I’ll have no idea about the Angels’ schedule.
With the exception of going to church, some Sundays can be pretty routine.
