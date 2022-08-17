The proposed property tax rates for the city of Owensboro will either remain flat or decrease slightly in the current fiscal year, although tax revenue will increase due to changes in assessments.

The city tax rates introduced by city commissioners Tuesday night include a reduction in the city’s personal property tax rate. The current personal property tax rate is 33.02 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The tax rate ordinance introduced Tuesday lowers the rate to 27.61 cents.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

