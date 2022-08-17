The proposed property tax rates for the city of Owensboro will either remain flat or decrease slightly in the current fiscal year, although tax revenue will increase due to changes in assessments.
The city tax rates introduced by city commissioners Tuesday night include a reduction in the city’s personal property tax rate. The current personal property tax rate is 33.02 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The tax rate ordinance introduced Tuesday lowers the rate to 27.61 cents.
Real property and vehicle rates will stay the same, at 26.40 cents per $100 of assessed value, and vehicle taxes remain at 30.30 cents.
City finance director Angela Waninger said the personal property tax rate is set by a calculation through the state Department of Local Government that is based on the city’s real property rate. The calculation is also based on the previous year’s tax revenue and revenue projections.
Personal property taxes include a a tax on business equipment. Waninger said increased assessments mean the city will bring in more revenue this year even at the lower tax rate. Last year, the city projected $1.1 million in personal property tax revenue. For the current fiscal year, the city projects $1.254 million in personal property tax revenue.
“Personal property (revenue) would go up even with the tax rate going down,” she said.
Real estate property taxes are projected to bring in $10.420 million this fiscal year. The city’s vehicle tax will collect an estimated $1.223 million. The city could have raised real estate property taxes by as much as 4% without the increase being subject to recall, Waninger said.
“We are not taking the rates we could,” she said. “The commission is being sensitive to the climate by keeping the rates” steady.
Mayor Tom Watson said the city’s economy is healthy.
“They tell me it’s as strong as it’s ever been,” he said. “Our general fund is $26 to $29 million. That’s up from $3 million a few years ago.”
Some of those general fund dollars came from federal CARES and American Rescue Plan Act dollars, Watson said, but “a lot of it is good fiscal responsibility.”
When Watson took office six years ago, he said, the city was projected to have a $17.5 million general fund deficit. Watson said city officials and staff worked to manage finances.
“The fiscal responsibility of the commission appears to be the key,” he said. “Our city workers have done a good job.”
