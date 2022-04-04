The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County has received funding to provide pet assistance to seniors in need.
The funding is through a grant provided by Meals on Wheels America and PetSmart Charities to provide the assistance, which could include pet food, supplies and veterinarian services, among other possible needs, for seniors involved in the Meals on Wheels program.
Executive Director Becky Barnhart said the senior center is still working to figure out what the needs consist of for senior clients, but that there has been evidence that many do not have enough funds on a regular basis to provide food.
“Nationally, Meals on Wheels America and PetSmart Charities have done studies about how seniors will not eat and give up part of their food to feed their pet if they don’t have the money to buy the proper food,” she said. “This program will help supplement that, as well as providing leashes or collars or different supplies that they may need to keep them healthy.”
However, she said pets provide a necessary social outlet for many seniors that experience regular isolation and loneliness.
“I’ve said it so many times before,” she said. “We saw in the last two years during COVID, just the impact of loneliness and social isolation, especially on seniors, and so we trust and we can know, without having hard data, that seniors who have pets at home, that might be living alone, aren’t as lonely with that pet.”
Providing this service, she said, helps keep seniors independent and engaged.
And the need, she said, is there locally.
Abby Greene, an intern with the senior center, has been working to do research on just how many seniors in the Meals on Wheels program need pet assistance and what those needs are, as well as reaching out to local veterinary services and stores selling pet food and supplies to tell them about the program and promote interest and building potential partnerships to help provide services and supplies for seniors in need.
Greene said pet assistance is never anything she would have considered as a need for seniors, but as she has called and spoken with many senior clients with pets and gotten to understand their experiences, it has been “eye-opening” for her.
“I’ve had a few people say that they give up their meals for their pets, and that their pets are really the only living thing that they socialize with,” she said. “I talked to a lady today, and she said she talks to her pet on a daily basis, and that’s what keeps her going, that’s what keeps her company.”
Barnhart said there is still some work to be done to get the program up and running.
The senior center, she said, is working alongside another center in Georgia, which has also developed a similar program, to help provide guidance.
Once everything is in operation, she believes it will be an essential service for seniors in keeping them and their pets healthy.
“I think it’s something the community will also get behind,” she said. “Providing this service that allows them to keep the pet with them, keep the pet healthy and help keep them at home, that’s our ultimate goal, is to keep seniors independent, engaged and involved.”
Anyone interested in volunteering to help distribute supplies or make a contribution can contact the senior center at 270-687-4640.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
