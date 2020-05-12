Pet groomers in Owensboro were swamped with customers Monday — the first day they’ve been allowed to open for nearly two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re busy and it’s messy,” Carlena Pollard, manager of Brackins Pet Grooming, 515 Salem Drive, said Monday morning. “We have a bunch of babies in need of grooming.”
She said, “Several of the dogs are in really bad shape. I have a Portuguese Water Dog that I’m having to shave. Its fur is so tangled, I can’t do anything else without hurting it too much.”
Pollard said, “My phone has been constantly ringing this morning. My next available appointment isn’t until May 22. And I have a bunch that I’m trying to work in as soon as I can.”
At Paws Town, 3101 Alvey Park Drive W., co-owner Madison Durham said, “We’re trying our best to abide by the state guidelines.”
She said, “We’re doing curbside pickup of the dogs. People drive up, call us and we come out in mask and gloves and take the dog in. And we do the same when they come to pick it up.”
Durham said the business she owns with her mother, Dana Goodlett, is taking payments over the phone now.
“We’re booking appointments at the end of the month now,” she said. “A lot of the dogs are in need of grooming, especially the longer haired dogs. Their fur gets knotted.”
At The Dapper Dog, 3238 Kidron Valley Way off Kentucky 54, owner Ashley Coomes said, “We are very busy. Our next booking isn’t until May 28.”
She said, “We’re still doing the same number of dogs a day, but it’s taking longer with the extra cleaning and extra time in transferring the dogs in and out.”
Coomes said it felt good to be back in business.
“It was a long, long time,” she said of the closure of businesses like hers.
Coomes said there’s been a running joke with customers.
“People bring in their dogs and say, ‘I’m here for my haircut’,” she said.
Barbershops and hair salons can’t reopen until May 25, according to the guidelines Gov. Andy Beshear released last week.
Can dogs get COVID-19?
The American Kennel Club says, “Dogs can contract coronaviruses, most commonly the canine respiratory coronavirus. This specific novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is not believed to be a health threat to dogs, but dogs can test positive for the virus.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
