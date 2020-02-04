Pet Supplies Plus, one of the nation’s largest pet supply chains, will be coming to Gateway Commons.
The company, founded in 1988, has more than 460 stores.
The closest now are in Evansville and Elizabethtown.
Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Commercial Services, which is developing the shopping center, said, “We will soon be breaking ground on a new building” for Pet Supplies Plus.
Entrepreneur Magazine has named the company the nation’s No. 1 pet supply franchise for the last five years.
Ray said, “Servicing and supplying pet owners is a multi-billion dollar industry and their newest location will certainly be a great draw to Gateway Commons.”
He said the stores “have a streamlined design, which makes them easy to navigate and a wide assortment of natural foods, hard goods and pet services.”
Many of the stores offer such services as dog grooming, bathing, dental care, ear care, nail care and flea treatments.
PetBusiness.com ranks Pet Supplies Plus as the nation’s fourth-largest pet supply chain.
It ranks PetSmart as the largest with more than 1,600 stores, followed by Petco with 1,500, Pet Valu with 945 and Pet Supplies Plus with 456 as of a year ago.
The whole industry is growing rapidly, the publication said.
A report last year said that “the number of stores represented in the Top 25 Retailers list has grown an incredible 81% since 2009, going from 3,464 to 6,286 stores.”
Pet Supplies Plus added 231 stores during that period, the publication said.
The pet supply store is the second chain store to announce plans to locate in Gateway Commons this year.
Chicken Salad Chick, a restaurant chain, announced plans last month to build a restaurant there this year.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
